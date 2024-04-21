Patriots have 'gone quiet' on the trade front as 2024 NFL Draft approaches
The 2024 NFL Draft is now just four days away, and it is beginning to look increasingly likely that the New England Patriots will select a quarterback with the third overall pick rather than entertain any sort of trade back.
NBC Sports' Connor Rogers has stated in his latest draft notebook that, while the Patriots had been in the middle of discussions with teams looking to add one of the top-three quarterbacks in the draft, they have not been active on the phones recently.
The Patriots at No. 3 have long been rumored to be the furthest a team could trade up, but that talk has gone quiet recently... it makes sense that the franchise looks to take their quarterback of the future.- Connor Rogers, NBC Sports
This comes after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler stated the team has not "been wowed" by any trade offer they've seen come across their desk thus far.
With USC's Caleb Williams a forgone conclusion to be the first overall pick in the draft on Thursday night, all eyes are on the Washington Commanders and which quarterback between North Carolina's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels they will select.
Could the Patriots have eyes for just one of those two? If the one they want has been selected by Washington will they continue to entertain offers or are they set to settle for whichever of Maye or Daniels falls in their lap?