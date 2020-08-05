Penn State outside linebacker Micah Parsons - NFLDraftScout.com’s top-rated defensive prospect for the 2021 draft - is reportedly joining Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley and Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman in completely forgoing the 2020 college football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports.

The decision should not come as a surprise given Parsons’ talent and resumé, which - like with Farley and Bateman - is why NFL scouts are not likely to have any reservations about his competitiveness or commitment.

Talent and playmaking ability, after all, are what matter most to the NFL.

And when it comes to raw talent, it is easy to venture into hyperbole with Parsons, a consensus All-American last year and the first sophomore in Big Ten history to be named the Butkus-Fitzpatrick Linebacker of the year.

The 6-2, 245 pounder was a virtual cyclone last season, registering 109 tackles, including 14.5 for loss and five sacks.

Rather than “just” your traditional glass-eating ‘thumper, Parsons is an exceptional athlete, boasting terrific lateral agility, balance and core flexibility to slice and slither his way through gaps to wreak havoc in the backfield. Even better, his long arms and incredible hand-eye coordination help him rip the ball free, forcing six fumbles in just two seasons at the college level, including four last year.

Given his ability to make impact plays in the box, most will want to use Parsons there. However, he showed impressive range and awareness in coverage last year, as well, registering five pass breakups after none during an impressive freshman campaign in 2018 in which he racked up 82 stops (including four for loss and 1.5 sacks) despite starting just one game.

Here is the full scouting report I wrote on Parsons as part of NFLDraftScout.com’s Countdown to College Football’s Kickoff for Penn State.

Micah Parsons, OLB, 6-2, 245, 4.50, JR

Penn State’s tradition of producing NFL linebackers is as storied as any in college football and Parsons may just be the most athletic of the bunch. Had he been eligible for last year’s draft, Parsons might have jumped Isaiah Simmons – whom Arizona selected 8 overall - as the first linebacker off the board. https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/news/2020-nfl-draft-grades-arizona-cardinals

Parsons lived up to his hype as a celebrated recruit, posting 82 tackles (four for loss, including 1.5 sacks) as freshman and was simply brilliant last season, jumping up to 109 tackles, including 14 for loss and five sacks. He earned consensus All-American honors and was named the Big Ten’s Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year, the first true sophomore in conference history to do so.

Parsons possesses the instincts, physicality and closing speed which have helped past Nittany Lions go on to become NFL stars but it is the agility and balance he possesses which really stand out on tape, allowing him to slither around would-be blockers, lasso ball-carriers and punch the ball out, forcing an eye-popping six fumbles in just two seasons.

Strengths: Classically-built linebacker with broad shoulders, thick limbs and a tapered middle. Ease of movement is obvious on tape with Parsons showing Gumby-like core flexibility, the lateral agility and balance of a ballerina, as well stop-start and re-direct explosiveness and terrific straight-line speed. Size, speed and instincts combination projects well to all three traditional linebacker roles, providing his future NFL team with all sorts of positional flexibility. Complements his athleticism with stellar instincts, beating backs to the holes and sniffing out screens and other misdirection plays to rack up tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Dangerous edge rusher, showing terrific initial quickness and bend to dip, duck and deke his way past the bigger, slower blockers. Pairs his upper and lower body beautifully, sliding laterally while forcibly ripping his way through the reach of would-be blockers with his long arms and strong, active hands. Rips through would-be blocks like a tornado, putting on a clinic when it comes to disengaging without sacrificing yardage. Generates knockdown power with only a few steps and uses his long arms to simply engulf ballcarriers, pulling them to the ground for efficient, reliable stops. Rips at the ball when he sees opportunity, showing impressive hand-eye coordination, strength and awareness to do so, forcing six fumbles (including four last year) at Penn State. Isn’t asked to drop back into coverage much here but shows comfort and ease of movement when doing so, generating excellent depth on his drops and bounding out of his breaks while keeping track of the ball. Anticipates the routes backs and tight ends are running, shadowing their movements and leaving quarterbacks forced to look elsewhere. Increasing comfort with the ball in the air, knocking down five passes last year (after none in 2018)… Already a blue chip talent and should only improve… No injuries or off-field issues known.

Weaknesses: Picking nits, but Parsons’ aggression can get the better of him as he is occasionally too quick to the hole, abandoning his gap responsibilities in an attempt to make the splashy play near the line of scrimmage and leaving teammates in a lurch when the ballcarrier sneaks through… Some split-second misreads on zone-reads Receives more than his share of blocking attention from opponents and will occasionally throttle down when he sees the ball headed elsewhere… Too valuable as a rusher to be dropped into coverage much here and may need time adjusting if asked to do so more often in the NFL… Just five career PBUs (all in 2019) without an interception in 26 career games…

NFL Player Comparison: Brian Urlacher, Chicago Bears (Hall of Fame) – Comparing college prospects to Hall of Famers is not for the faint of heart but there are few linebackers in today’s NFL who possess Parsons’ combination of height, agility, instincts and closing speed. To enjoy anything remotely close to the remarkable career Urlacher (8x Pro-Bowler, 4x All-Pro, twice named Defensive MVP) enjoyed in Chicago (2000-2012), Parsons will have to avoid injuries, of course, but he has the look of a plug and play superstar who will be the face of a franchise before long.

Current NFL Draft Projection: First Round