Player Spotlight: Interview with Tarron Jackson, DE, Coastal Carolina

The NFL Draft Bible has been bringing you the names you need to know since 2002 and we are excited to bring you the NFL stars of tomorrow, as we count you down to the 2021 NFL Draft with our Player Spotlight Series.

It was somewhat of a magical year for Coastal Carolina (11-1), as they day defeated two top 25 opponents (Louisiana and BYU) on their way to the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl. An unsung hero for the Chanticleers defense has been senior defensive end TARRON JACKSON, who tallied 54 tackles (14 tackles for loss), eight and a half sacks and four forced fumbles as a senior. It was his third straight season of 50-plus tackles and double-digit tackles for loss; he finishes his Chanticleers career with 42 tackles for loss and 24.5 sacks in 41 games played.

Despite oftentimes facing double teams coverage, Jackson has been able to overcome some of his size deficiencies with a relentless motor and ferocious, physical style of play. A two-time team captain, Jackson was recognized for his standout performance with an invitation to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. He currently enters the premier all-star classic as a potential Day 3 candidate, according to the NFL Draft Bible big board.

A native of Aiken, South Carolina, Jackson took some time to answer a few questions as we got to know the prospect behind the facemask. Be sure to check back throughout the week for exclusive on-location coverage of the 2021 Senior Bowl.

When a NFL scout pops in your game film, explain to us what type of player he should expect to see?

When an NFL scout turns on my film they will see an athlete that plays with 100% effort and has attention to detail.

When did you begin playing football and when did you realize that you have a passion for the game of football?

I played a couple of years of football in my youth, but originally I was a very motivated basketball player. After my few years playing football in my youth, I didn’t participate in football again until my sophomore year of high school. During this year I helped my team make its way to a state championship, during the process, I rekindled an old flame. I always knew I would come back to football but after this year I really found a deeper love for football.

What areas of your game are you working to improve upon?

The areas of my game that need the most improvement are my flexibility and consistency against the run.

Who has been the toughest opponent you have faced thus far in your career, either overall team or an individual?

How did you fare? The toughest opponent I’ve faced in my career is Robert Hunt, the tackle from Louisiana-Lafayette during a game in my redshirt sophomore year. We battled the entire game and I managed to put together a pretty solid game.

“He works every day like he’s trying to earn his spot like he’s trying to earn a scholarship and like he’s trying to prove himself to coaches every day and that epitomizes what you want your team to be about. I know he’s going to go at the next level and he’s going to get doubted there and he’ll end up proving himself there as well.” – Coastal Carolina Head Coach Jamey Chadwell

What type of leadership intangibles do you bring to the table?

Explain your leadership style. I lead by example and an NFL team will get an athlete that not only goes above and beyond on the field but also does his due diligence off the field. One that ensures himself and his teammates are moving towards their set goals.

Name a point during your college career when you had to overcome adversity. What did you learn from that experience?

The biggest adversity I’ve had to face was my redshirt freshman year when I received a deep thigh contusion that would later form a calcium deposit in my thigh. This injury took me many months to recover from. While going through the process of rehab and recovery It really humbled me and taught me to control what I could control. I wasn’t in control of when I would be able to get back on the field but I was in control of my thoughts and focus on rehab.

What is something people might not know about you or something that separates you from other players?