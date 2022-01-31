Skip to main content
Raiders Reportedly Find New General Manager and Coach

The Raiders have reportedly filled the roles of General Manager and Head Coach.

In what was a tumultuous season for the famous west-coast organization, the Las Vegas Raiders experienced an unhealthy amount of volatility in 2021. They had to deal with off-the-field tragedies, a coaching scandal, an interim head coach, and numerous other circumstances. After a playoff appearance owed in large part to the leadership of quarterback Derek Carr and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, owner Mark Davis fired general manager Mike Mayock.

According to reports, they have hired former New England Patriots front-office member Dave Ziegler to fill Mayock’s former role and Josh McDaniels as head coach.

Ziegler most recently served as director of pro personnel for the Patriots where he spent nine years helping build teams that won multiple Super Bowls. It appears Davis is enamored by the success of the Patriots franchise as opposed to the splash-hire of Jon Gruden as head coach in 2018. With top task of finding a head coach apparently accomplished with the addition of longtime colleague McDaniels, Ziegler and his staff can focus on the evaluation process that lies ahead.

Few viewed the 2021 Raiders as a playoff team for many reasons including a porous defense and lack of vertical threat on offense. While the coaching staff and players were able to rally and make a wild-card appearance, the holes on the roster are still evident and will need to be filled starting with free agency and then the draft. After the arrest and subsequent release of former first round pick Henry Ruggs, Las Vegas lost the luster that allowed the offense to be explosive.

With an upcoming draft stacked with receivers that can win vertically, the Raiders may stay true to their draft history and select a pass-catcher in the first round. They also need help in the secondary and now have a general manager who knows the position very well thanks to his time spent with Bill Belichick. Whichever direction the new front office decides, Raiders fans will be thankful to have some stability at two of the most important positions in football as they approach the 2022 season.

