Ravens Sign 4 Draft Picks, Nate Wiggins First Round One Pick to Sign
The Baltimore Ravens have always done things differently than most organizations. It's why they have been so successful over the last 25+ seasons.
The front office is consistently on top of things. They almost always take a player that slides down to their pick which has the industry consistently lauding their draft classes. On top of that, they have the compensatory pick process nailed down so well that it has helped them improve their roster consistently. One other thing they have down is getting their players signed to their rookie contracts quickly.
Just a week after the first round has completed, the Ravens signed four of their draft picks, including first-round pick Nate Wiggins to their four-year rookie contracts. Wiggins is set to make $12.8 million over four years with a $6.1 million signing bonus.
With the rookie contract wage scale, the only things that are truly negotiated are offset language and how much money the player gets up front with signing bonus. The Ravens get things done quickly and now have four of their nine draft picks under contract.