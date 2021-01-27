Reactions to the measurements from SEC prospects.

With the conference championships over and the Super Bowl a week away, the NFL community looks to Mobile, Alabama where the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl is happening this week. One of the biggest parts of the week is the weigh-ins and measurements for the best seniors in the class. Scouts are looking if players hit thresholds and impressive measurements can certainly bump updraft grades. In this piece, some of the standouts, positive or negative, from the SEC will be covered.

FELEIPE FRANKS | Arkansas | QB | Height: 6063 | Weight: 234 | Wingspan: 8300 | Arm: 3368 | Hand: 1000

Perhaps the most ‘toolsy’ of all the senior bowl quarterbacks this year, Franks won the weigh-ins in a big way. He has great size at over 6-foot-6, plus ten-inch hands, which will be appealing to teams playing in the cold, as well as inclement weather frequently.

MAC JONES | Alabama | QB | Height: 6025 | Weight: 217 | Wingspan: 7918 | Arm: 3248 | Hand: 0968

These weigh-in numbers are a win for Jones who some scouts expected to measure in at sub 6- foot-2. He owns relatively big hands and checks the box for evaluators. Now, it is time for Jones to show out on the field.

NAJEE HARRIS | Alabama | RB | Height: 6017 | Weight: 230 | Wingspan: 8100 | Arm: 3338 | Hand: 1000

Everyone who watched college football and the Crimson Tide this year knows that Najee Harris is a big man but it was still good to confirm his weight a week after winning the National Championship. A great pass catcher, his big hands must help him secure the football.

TRE MCKITTY | Georgia | TE | Height: 6041 | Weight: 247 | Wingspan: 8100 | Arm: 3228 | Hand: 1100

From one big man to another, 11-inch hands would be tied for second-biggest by any tight end in combine history. As mentioned before, big hands help receivers catch the football and it will be interesting how McKitty performs this week.

TREY SMITH | Tennessee | OG | Height: 6054 | Weight: 331 | Wingspan: 8318 | Arm: 3368 | Hand: 1000

The former five-star recruit was an absolute mauler upfront for the Volunteers. His measurements check out and then some, Smith has a chance to get drafted in the first round with size, weight and length.

ALEX LEATHERWOOD | Alabama | OT | Height: 6051 | Weight: 312 | Wingspan: 8538 | Arm: 3438 | Hand: 0948

Starting off the run of Alabama offensive linemen, Leatherwood showed he has the length to play outside at tackle. Scouts will be looking for improved footwork in drills and one-on-ones, in order to confirm at which position they will rank him on their big boards.

LANDON DICKERSON | Alabama | C | Height: 6060 | Weight: 326 | Wingspan: 8100 | Arm: 3248 | Hand: 1038

The Alabama center got his season cut short by an ACL injury and is currently recovering from it. His weigh-in confirmed impressive size and length to play on the inside. The former Seminole has played almost every offensive line position in his career.

DEONTE BROWN | Alabama | OG | Height: 6032 | Weight: 364 | Wingspan: 8068 | Arm: 3238 | Hand: 0918

Photos of how big Deonte Brown is have been circulating on Twitter lately but 364 pounds is absolutely humongous and perhaps too big for many teams. Mekhi Becton measured in at the same weight last year but he was four inches taller.

BEN CLEVELAND | Georgia | OG | Height: 6063 | Weight: 354 | Wingspan: 7918 | Arm: 3300 | Hand: 0968

The powerful guard for the Bulldogs exceeded plenty of thresholds for tackles let alone guards. He will be difficult to move for rushers at that size and has the length to counter defensive linemen effectively.

DRAKE JACKSON | Kentucky | C | Height: 6017 | Weight: 290 | Wingspan: 7748 | Arm: 3118 | Hand: 0848

Kentucky’s center struggles with length consistently on tape so measuring in with sub-32” arms was not a surprise. A loser of the weigh-ins, Jackson will look to make up for it on the field.

JACOBY STEVENS | LSU | S | Height: 6012 | Weight: 216 | Wingspan: 7738 | Arm: 3168 | Hand: 0928

A very thick safety, Stevens was listed at 230 pounds on LSU’s website, making some question if he was actually a safety or would actually project at linebacker. Weighing in at 216 pounds should cement him as a safety on most boards.

DJ DANIEL | Georgia | S | Height: 5115 | Weight: 183 | Wingspan: 8100 | Arm: 3300 | Hand: 0918

The former four-star recruit did not get the consistent playing time his talent warranted at Georgia. Measuring in with 33” arms and an 81” wingspan will get coaches and scouts excited about finding a potential gem on day three in DJ Daniel.

