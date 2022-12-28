NFL Draft Profile: Ronnie Brown, Running Back, Shepherd Rams

Ronnie Brown

Shepherd Rams

#30

Pos: RB

Ht: 5100

Wt: 175

40: 4.65

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

High School: Dundalk

Eligibility: 2023

Evaluation:

A balanced runner capable of moving the chains, Brown is more of a between the tackles type who is also a very capable pass-catcher. His versatility allows him to line up in multiple spots, including slot wideout. In addition, he is a dependable hands-catcher. As a runner, Brown doesn’t possess game-breaker speed. However, he does show tremendous patience, along with great vision, allowing his blocks to develop, which helps him sometimes take what appears to be a negative play and convert it into a positive gain. There is no doubt that Brown dominated the DII level of competition and needed to be accounted for on each snap. He’ll have an opportunity to compete for the backend of a roster spot but earning his way via special teams will most likely be his best bet for sticking in the long-term.

Background:

A 2022 All-PSAC First Team selection; Brown rushed 134 times for 1,120 yards and 13 touchdowns, along with 43 receptions for 459 yards and three scores, plus 13 kickoff returns for 395 yards and one touchdown. In 41 career games, he ran 370 times for 3,041 rush yards (8.2) and 30 touchdowns, along with 81 catches for 1,158 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He finished with 59 kick returns for 1,404 kick return yards (23.8), including one return for a touchdown this past season—in total 5,603 all-purpose yards. A 2019 graduate of Dundalk High School where he played football for Matthew Banta. Majored in recreation/leisure studies. Has a three year-old son, Wolfe.