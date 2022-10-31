NFL Draft Profile: Ronnie Bell, Wide Receiver, Michigan Wolverines

Ronnie Bell

Michigan Wolverines

#8

Pos: WR

Ht: 5111

Wt: 190

Hand: 978

Arm: 3100

Wing: 7500

40: 4.50

DOB: 1/28/2000

Hometown: Kansas City, MO

High School: Park Hill

Eligibility: 2023

Evaluation:

His playmaking skills jump off the screen when watching his tape. He also has the ability to pick up lots of yards out of the backfield on screen and swing passes. His route running is smooth and done with a purpose. Combining his elusiveness with his breakaway speed, it is virtually impossible to stop Bell when he gets a head full of steam. One aspect of his route running that jumps off-screen is his ability to find creases in the middle of the field. Along with solid balance control through his routes, Bell is willing and able to make a block in the running game. One negative in Bell’s game is his bad drops which happen at key points of the game. If he can clean up the drops, Bell has the ability to put together an impressive season in 2021. Not many players in college football excel in the short-passing game as much as Ronnie Bell has. He can catch the ball in virtually any spot on the field and take it to the house. The Michigan senior has been an All-Big Ten honoree in 2019 as well as a three-year letterman. He was the recipient of the 2018 Team Rookie of the Year Award and has appeared in 32 games in his career, with 16 starts at wide receiver. In the 2020 season, Bell started all six games at wide receiver, led the team with 26 receptions and 401 yards, and also scored one touchdown. His best season had to be 2019, where he appeared in 13 games with ten starts at wide receiver, led the team with 48 receptions and 758 yards and also caught one touchdown. As a Freshman in 2018, Bell played in all 13 games at wide receiver, recording eight receptions for 145 yards with two touchdowns to earn the team’s offensive rookie of the year award.

Background:

Ronnie Bell is a versatile offensive talent for Michigan when he has played receiver and punt returner where he caught a seventy-six-yard touchdown pass last year. Even as a freshman back in 2018, he played in thirteen games and had two touchdowns in that season. Bell went to Park Hill High School and was a three-year varsity player while also being an excellent basketball player too. He was a three-star prospect during his time and the fifteenth-best player in Missouri. He was born on January 28, 2000, and is majoring in English at the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts.