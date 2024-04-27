Grade the Trade: Saints move up with Packers to land CB Kool-Aid McKinstry in 2024 NFL Draft
The Saints get Kool-Aid McKinstry after a trade up with the Packers in the 2024 NFL Draft. What did they give up to get him?
After trading up with the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints have added Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry with the 41st overall pick.
To move up four spots, the Saints gave up just a fifth and sixth round pick tomorrow afternoon to add the Alabama cornerback. In a class with the lowest number of participants, we could see more teams doing what the Saints just did in an attempt to get rid of their Day 3 picks. In the process, the Saints add a player at a premium position as well.
McKinstry was not able to do much this pre-draft process after getting surgery on a Lisfranc fracture in his foot, but still does not fall far.
Grade: A-
