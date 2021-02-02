Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur Shows
Scout Interview: Lorenzo Burns, CB, Arizona

Ric Serritella sits down with the talented Wildcat
Author:
Publish date:

Get to know Arizona cornerback Lorenzo Burns, as he joins former NFL executive David Turner, Toronto Argonauts VP of Personnel John Murphy and Lawrence ‘Big Law’ Johnson of NFL Draft Bible on ‘The State of Football,’ Part of the FanNation Network, Powered By Sports Illustrated.

A four-year starter, Burns finished his Wildcats career with 192 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, two sacks, nine interceptions and an astounding 35 pass deflections, despite opposing quarterbacks avoiding his direction in 2020. His mirror-skills and instincts are two attributes that will make him an appealing prospect to NFL teams. Burns was named Defensive Team MVP in 2019 and selected to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl roster this year.

Tune-in and watch Burns describe what his pre-draft process has been like, how he is working on trying to improve his overall game, why NFL teams should draft him and much more!

