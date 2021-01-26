Scout Interview: Ryan Langan, LS, Georgia Southern

Get to know Georgia Southern long snapper Ryan Langan, as he joins Ric Serritella of NFL Draft Bible on ‘The State of Football,’ Part of the FanNation Network, Powered By Sports Illustrated.

Growing up in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, with a population of 300, Langan played six-man football in high school, where he would discover his desire for long snapping. With over 500 career snaps and zero miscues during his college career, Langan was recognized by the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January, before receiving an invitation to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Tune-in to learn more about how he is preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft during the pandemic, what it’s like to follow in the footsteps of former teammates Tyler Bass (Bills) and Younghoe Koo (Falcons), as they brand Georgia Southern, ‘Special Teams U,’ plus more!