Scouting Lenz: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

The now 6-foot-6 Kyle Pitts was just 6-0 when he was a freshman at Archbishop Wood in Pennsylvania, growing two inches every year to stand as tall as he does today. In high school, he had to fight off his coaches who wanted him to play positions other than tight end.

The four-star was recruited by many premier programs, including Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Georgia. He would ultimately decide that he wanted to be a Florida Gator.

As a freshman, Pitts contributed heavily on special teams, while continuing to grow into his body. His breakout season would come in 2019 where the 19-year old was named All-SEC First Team tight end after amassing 649 receiving yards and five touchdowns. His performances got scouts and fans excited but few could have predicted how dominant his 2020 season would be.

In just eight total games, Pitts caught 12 touchdowns and racked up 770 receiving yards. No matter who he went up against, he was virtually unrecoverable and the most reliable weapon for quarterback Kyle Trask.

With his eye set on the NFL Draft, Pitts declared and won’t have to wait long to hear his name called. Barring an injury or other unforeseen circumstances, he will still be 20 years old when he plays his first game in the league.

The Evaluation

Standing 6-foot-6 and 246 pounds, Pitts moves differently than most athletes of that size. This does not necessarily include his straight-line athleticism but more so his suddenness and flexibility in condensed spaces. He is a truly feather footed mover who looks like he is gliding over the turf almost effortlessly.

As a route runner, Pitts is dynamic and sudden. He can turn at 90-degree angles, separating like a wide receiver on slants, which he sets up like a fade route before suddenly coming back inside on the defender. He uses head fakes or a shimmy as well as his quick feet to set up defenders at the top of his routes. Pitts can even run whip routes, displaying his rare flexibility when sinking his hips.

His sheer size and long arms make him a dominant ball-winner when the football is in the air. He attacks it at the high point and boxes out even the most physical of defenders. Tracking the ball over his shoulder or adjusting to a back-shoulder pass is not an issue for Pitts, who tends to excel with such tasks. After the catch, he is not as physical as other tight ends. Pitts succeeds in picking up extra yardage with his balance, which makes him one of the more slippery ball carriers college football has seen at his size.

In addition to that, he can do damage with his burst in the open field, making it difficult to get pursuit angles on him. His physicality should not be understated, however, as he dominates defensive backs with it in his routes, using his hands to stay clean and pushing off slightly to gain separation at the catch point. Often criticized for his blocking, Pitts is more capable in this area than many people want to admit.

In the run game, he takes advantage of his length and has surprising pop in his hands, which is even more apparent when he climbs to the second level. As a pass protector, he struggles to anchor, causing him to get driven into the quarterback’s lap quickly. For a bigger blocker, his pad level is surprisingly low. He could develop into a serviceable blocker if he ironed out some issues with his positioning as he does not take advantage of blocking angles.

The Pennsylvania native has struggles holding on to the football when getting hit over the middle. Drops that are on his 2019 tape seem to be a thing of the past.

Pitts projects as an offensive weapon that can be lined up all over the field and be a constant mismatch for defenses to deal with. He can beat cornerbacks at the catch point or with his route running and is a good enough blocker to not be a complete liability in line.

Defensive coordinators will spend sleepless nights thinking about how they can stop Pitts and division rivals will make acquisitions in the offseason or the draft to contain him. Pitts will be one of the better tight ends in the league when he steps onto the field at only 20 years old this September.

The Tape

The size and physicality of Pitts was apparent when he went up against one of the most physical cornerbacks in college football, Jaycee Horn. Watch him create separation at the top of the screen:

Here Pitts adjusts to the pass and is able to attack it at a higher point than Campbell thanks to his size:

This is also what makes him such a weapon in the red zone. Throw the ball up to him and he will come down with it:

His ability to separate and do so quickly and decisively is very impressive. Watch him gain easy separation on the slant by setting it up outside and quickly coming back in. The cornerback never even touched him:

Versus Kentucky, Pitts is running a whip route, a route usually ran by slot receivers. Notice how he can sink into the route and turn on a dime to get wide open for the touchdown:

Pitts’ ability to win vertically was almost underutilized due to the situation at Florida. Against Missouri they take advantage of the single high look and Pitts tracks the ball beautifully over his shoulder:

On this play he beats off coverage by setting the defensive back up to the outside, causing him to turn his hips. When Pitts comes back to his inside it is already too late to recover:

Pitts makes a key block on this play, allowing Trask to pick up yards as a runner:

