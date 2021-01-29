Scouting Lenz: Rashad Weaver, Defensive End, Pittsburgh

The Florida native had offers from many schools in the north, including Michigan, where Weaver originally committed. After the Wolverines offered his scholarship to a different player, it was not a sure thing they would have a spot on their roster for Weaver. The three-star recruit decided to decommit and accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Pittsburgh. Other teams pursuing him were Temple, South Florida and Penn State. Redshirting his first season, Weaver would start in five games as a freshman before starting all 14 in 2018. In that season he broke out, racking up 47 tackles, including 14 for a loss and six and a half sacks. His junior campaign was cut short by a torn ACL suffered in training camp, just weeks before the season started. Fighting through the adversity that is recovering from a significant knee injury paid off for Weaver as he earned first-team All-ACC honors by totaling seven and a half sacks and three forced fumbles in 2020. His efforts at Heinz Field were rewarded with an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

The Evaluation

Possessing prototypical size at 6045 and 270 pounds, Weaver has the length required to outreach blockers when he extends. This allows him to convert speed to power, as he attacks the tackles chest and generates the push to drive him into the pocket after impacting him with his powerful hands. Weaver has decisive hands that are quick enough on double hand swipes, where he aims for the elbows to deconstruct the blocker. His hands along with his length, help him stay clean on speed tracks. When his club hits the blocker’s outside hand, he can dip the shoulder giving the tackle a low surface area to land his punch. His rip move needs improvement as he rarely gets the timing right, giving linemen a chance to recover. At the top of his rush, Weaver shows a spin move that is not dynamic and often unsuccessful. The decisive hands help him to disengage quickly from aggressive run blockers lunging at him. This allows Weaver to go backdoor and blow up lateral run plays. His proactive power off the ball is also impressive as he can push blockers backward and force cutbacks on zone and other lateral runs to the edges. Using his length and strength, Weaver, at times, utilizes a push-pull move to deconstruct. The fifth-year senior knows what it takes to succeed in football which is apparent when observing the effort that he plays with. He throws multiple counters at blockers and does not accept a stalemate as a pass rusher. When left unblocked, Weaver shows patience while reading the mesh point and maintaining gap integrity. He simply does his job. His experience shows on stunts and blitzes, where he will subtly hold blockers to allow teammates a free run at the quarterback. Lacking explosiveness, twitch and get off, limits his ability to win quickly with speed and athleticism. He is often a slow burner as a pass rusher but can win quickly if his first move beats the blocker decisively. Weaver projects as a five-technique but could add weight and kick further inside if needed. Despite his lack of high-end athleticism, he possesses the length and hands required to start or at least play significant snaps on a defensive line.

The Tape

His aforementioned hand usage was evident when Weaver went up against potential top-50 left tackle Liam Eichenberg of Notre Dame. Using the double hand swipe he knocks down Eichenberg’s hands and pressures the quarterback into escaping:

Showing his outside rush against Boston College, Weaver knocks down the tackles outside hand but gets to the passer late due to his lack of athleticism:

In the same game, he displayed his power, walking the tackle right into Jurkovec’s lap and taking the football away from him:

Going backdoor on the right tackle, Weaver would have gotten a likely tackle for a loss but got held:

On the read-option play, Weaver stays patient and clean, rewarding himself when the wrong read is made by the quarterback:

Improving his anchor will have to be a focus of his offseason as he can get moved off the line occasionally like on this play. Both tight ends soften up the edge: