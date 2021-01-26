SCOUTING THE NATION: Talking Senior Bowl Prospects

Welcome to another edition of Scouting The Nation, where our scouting department here at the NFL Draft Bible highlights some key players that you should be aware of as we approach the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland.

With the devastating news of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis being ‘remade’ into a series of proposed regional combines, intel will be at an all-time premium during this year’s draft cycle. Veteran staffs should hold an upper hand, as the NFL universe continues to turn, while makeshift scouting staffs head to Mobile, Alabama this week.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl could now prove to be the most vital pre-draft event of the evaluation process, with 136 players receiving an invitation to participate in the annual all-star game festivities. The NFL Draft Bible will be on location throughout the week with coverage of who’s rising, who’s sliding and who’s surprising. Be sure to check back periodically for our exclusive coverage, as we try to decipher how it all impacts the upcoming NFL Draft in April.

In other news, the NFL quarterback carousel has begun to turn and the ramifications could have a major impact on how the top ten draft order shapes up, with reverberating effects trickling down into the entire first round. The Colts have seen Philip Rivers hang up the spikes, while Matthew Stafford will be moving on from Detroit and Deshaun Watson continues to force his way out of Houston. We tried to predict the mayhem of what the after-effects may have in our new Mock Draft, published today.

In the meantime, here’s a look at some of the prospects who are moving and shaking, according to the NFL Draft Bible scouting department:

SENIOR BOWL PROSPECTS WITH MOST TO GAIN

There are a handful of players who stand to benefit during their time down in Mobile, including some who have not been seen or heard from in quite some time. Georgia senior quarterback JAMIE NEWMAN [6026/230], who transferred over from Wake Forest and then opted out of the season, is one quarterback that is sure to be making the rounds of teams in the market for a signal-caller. Are the rumors that he opted out due to his inability to learn the playbook true? Was it fear of COVID-19? What has he been up to since he last played in a game on December 27th, 2019? These are all questions Newman must face, in addition to needing a strong week of practice, in order to help solidify what can only be characterized as a ‘questionable’ draft stock. On the defensive side, Syracuse redshirt junior cornerback IFEATU MELIFONWU [6025/210] is an ascending prospect who will finally be in the limelight of a big stage setting. His combination of size, speed and athleticism, along with an impressive week in Mobile, could equate to RD1 status.

EXCITING LATE ADDS HEADED TO MOBILE

With the trio of Alabama skill-position prospects MAC JONES [6015/214], NAJEE HARRIS [6014/230] and DEVONTA SMITH [6005/175] announcing they have accepted there invitations to Mobile, it is shaping up to be one of the more star-studded Senior Bowls of recent memory. One player that is being somewhat overlooked heading into the event but is expected to depart with rave reviews is Minnesota senior defensive back BENJAMIN ST. JUSTE [6021/200]. The lengthy defender has gained a lot of traction within the scouting community and some feel that this could be a coming-out party of sorts, as he trends towards top 100 overall status. Another player to keep an eye on is Boise State tight end JOHN BATES [6046/256] who runs routes like a wideout but possesses the strength necessary to be an effective blocker at the next level. It will be really intriguing to see how the Senior Bowl will showcase his abilities, as he does have the ability to play outside or inside, much like Zach Ertz (Eagles).

Another under the radar prospect in Alabama this week will be Western Michigan senior wide receiver D’WAYNE ESKRIDGE [5085/190]. A bit on the smaller size, Eskridge is well-built with a compact and muscular frame. He possesses elite speed and athleticism, as one of the fastest players in this year’s draft class. Eskridge demonstrates the agility and explosiveness to change direction on a dime, which often shows up in his route running ability. While he still needs to learn the full route tree and develop more of a diverse route running ability, Eskridge will have the opportunity to showcase his phenomenal footwork and ability to separate this week. Rarely do you see him out-muscled by a defender. Eskridge owns a lot of experience playing corner, as well as wide receiver. He was even used as a return man. With that type of versatility and special traits, Eskridge projects as a Day 2 selection, so long as his medical checks out.

FORMER WALK-ON, WALKS OFF EARLY FOR NFL

While he won’t be flying to Mobile this week, BYU junior wide receiver DAX MILNE [5116/190] is one pass-catcher who deserves more national attention. After exploding for 1,188 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 70 catches in 2020, Milne announced his intent to declare for

the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. The former walk-on established himself as quarterback Zach Wilson’s favorite target thanks to his refined and consistent skill-set. Milne is an impressive separator who forces defensive backs into mistakes with quick feet, jab steps, head fakes and body language during his releases and routes. He capitalizes on these false steps and early hip turns with notable burst and more-than-enough long speed. Moreover, he can make sudden changes of direction with very little warning, thanks to his extremely quick and clean feet. Furthermore, the once zero-star recruit is a dangerous ball-carrier thanks to his loose frame and notable movement skills. The BYU product can contribute early from the slot and could develop into an NFL Z-receiver.

FULLBACK PROSPECT ON NFL RADAR

It’s not very often that you fly under the NFL radar while playing in Tuscaloosa but that is exactly the case for Crimson Tide fullback CARL TUCKER [6011/248], who has been overshadowed by five-star recruits and first-round playmaker talents on offense. A solid blocker, who has paved the way for the electric runners on Alabama, Tucker stuns second-level defenders with his battering ram style of hits. His strength and physicality allow him to lock out defenders consistently. The North Carolina transfer has also shown soft hands in the passing game during his limited opportunities. While Tucker may not hear his name called during draft weekend, expect him to receive an opportunity at the next level with a team that uses a fullback heavily.

Keep it locked to the NFL Draft Bible for on-location coverage of the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama and tune-in to The State of Football for exclusive interviews, airing weekdays at 9:00am eastern on FanNation, powered by Sports Illustrated!