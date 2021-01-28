Senior Bowl Practice Review: Day 2 American Trenches

Day Two of evaluating the offensive and defensive lineman at the Senior Bowl brought even more highlights than the first day. Players are finally settled in and ready to let loose for scouts from across the NFL.

While it's certainly limited in terms of how many scouts there usually are, it's important to still get that face-to-face time needed to find out about a player's background, character, and how he feels about the game.

Miami defensive end QUINCY ROCHE looked much more settled in on Day Two, especially during the team practice session. He had a consistent one-on-one session and was competitive against some of the top tackles on the American team. His ability to create solid pass rushes with his speed separates him from the rest of the pack. His get off at the line of scrimmage is almost impossible to defend against if you are the offensive tackle. Roche is looking at claiming the number one defensive end spot in the 2021 NFL Draft.

For someone who isn't participating in Senior Bowl practices, LANDON DICKERSON is very engaged during these sessions. He's been seen talking to players during one-on-one drills and is even giving some guys some pointers. There's no doubt he'd be the top dog if he played this week but that's not stopping him from being engaged. It's terrific to see from someone that doesn't even have to be there this week. Dickerson was able to dress for the National Championship game after tearing his ACL in the SEC Championship game versus Florida and even took snaps at the end of the game.

As far as names go, USC defensive lineman MARLON TUIPULOTU is the cream of the crop. His explosiveness coming off the line is something that scouts should be raving about. His size and strength are no joke either. He showed another impressive set of reps in one-on-ones and he will continue to look to grow this week. Something that stands out tremendously is Tuipulotu's ability to be violent with his hands. Whether it's a swim move or a chop down, he can do it all. He's a tremendous defensive line prospect that should see his stock rise with a good rest of the week.

One of the big-time prospects from a small school this week is CAM SAMPLE. The Tulane graduate has been showing bits and pieces of what he will be capable of at the next level. His measurables were tangible on Tuesday, weighing in at 274 pounds with a height of 6026. On the field, Sample has been quick with his hands and he's been showing some lower body strength that will be coveted by any NFL team that is looking for playmakers at the defensive line position. He had an 81” wingspan and 32 ½” arms, which is more than formidable when you're talking about translating to the next level. This is a guy that we should continue to monitor throughout the week as he has the tools capable of dominating.

Kansas State defensive end WYATT HUBERT had another impressive day, following up from his dominant pass-rushing abilities on day one. Hubert drew Matt Rhule's attention, where he got coached up on how to turn his pass-rushing into a "fist-fight." Then, he followed it up with this rep:

Hubert is as coachable as they come. Combine that with his size and strength and you have a solid top 100 prospect. His arm length may be a worry, only measuring in with 30” arms and a 77” wingspan. The concerns can get exaggerated when you watch his tape. He has elite speed and bends on the edge that should surprise many NFL scouts this week.

Alabama offensive guard DEONTE BROWN was a standout in the trenches on Day Two for the American Team. There's some concern with his weight at 364 pounds but his strength and mental ability are certainly there. Although he struggled in some of the one-on-one drills, it's important to note his run blocking impact, as he is at his best when he's clearing lanes for the running back down the middle. His ability to get to the next level is elite and he has excellent range on the field. We are all waiting to see him matchup against some of the other elite talents on the National Team in Saturday's game.

It was disappointing to see Georgia offensive guard BEN CLEVELAND not participate in Wednesday’s practice due to an ankle injury. Cleveland is a strong guard who can get the best of defensive tackles. We are all hoping it’s a minor junjury for him and we could see him as early as tomorrow’s practice. Cleveland had a great day in one-on-ones on Tuesday.

We saw another great day of football at the Senior Bowl practices. There were some prospects that brought a lot to the table and some players that could have done more to help their stock. It's certainly a process when competing in Mobile, as players could be shaking off some rust after just finishing a grueling season. Thanks to the Panthers' coaching staff, the American squad is receiving some much-needed coaching and some tips on being ample pro's at the next level. Much credit needs to be given to head coach Matt Rhule and the rest of the coaches for evaluating, while also coaching up the players.





