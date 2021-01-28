Senior Bowl Practice Review: Day 2 National Trenches

After the first day of practice that was dominated by the defensive line, the offensive linemen bounced back nicely on day two. This was spearheaded by SPENCER BROWN, the right tackle from Northern Iowa really struggled out of the gate On Tuesday but looked much better on Wednesday. He was able to land his punch consistently and played much more on balance. In team drills, his feet and athleticism shut down speed off the edge consistently.

Another player who showed his true self was Notre Dame guard AARON BANKS. He had great reps against some players that impressed so far and was able to shut down rushes with his length and his anchor.

In team drills, he showed the ability to climb to the second level, which much of his college tape left to be desired.

If there is one thing he has struggled with consistently it has been speed from the inside with get-off stressing him laterally.

A star from yesterday’s practice who has continued to dominate is Oklahoma Center CREED HUMPHREY who was once again unbeatable in pass protection using his width, lateral agility and anchor to win reps. The team captain also showed the ability to succeed at guard and center, which is added versatility that could boost his draft stock.

Other offensive linemen who played well were DILLON RADUNZ from North Dakota State, shutting down rush after rush in one-on-one’s at left tackle and playing quality reps at left guard in team drills. JAYLON MOORE from Western Michigan projects as a really good guard, using his feet to mirror with heavy hands and a reliable anchor inside. In team drills, he created movement as a down blocker, opening running lanes for backs. Moore has struggled with speed off the edge and was beat by Ohio State linebacker BARON BROWNING once.

Two defensive linemen started off right where they began, winning in one-on-one’s and disrupting plays in team drills. One of which was ELERSON SMITH of Northern Iowa, who was productive from any alignment. Whether as a three-technique or a defensive end, Smith put his quick hands on display.

What really raised some eyebrows was his power rush as he won with length and leg drive and got a sack because of it.

UCLA three-technique OSA ODIGHIZUWA had a big Tuesday using his length and strength but put more hand combat and rush moves on display Wednesday; as some better interior linemen were able to anchor against his power, he was able to counter at the top of the rush or win with his hands early on.

In the run game, he showed out as well, being able to anchor and extend to disengage and gain penetration, even splitting a double team. Odighizuwa made lunging blockers pay, disposing of them quickly and getting into the backfield.

Two defenders that came into the week with high expectations but have struggled so far are PATRICK JONES II from Pittsburgh, as well as SHAKA TONEY from Penn State. Jones has had difficulties stressing the outside shoulder of tackles, which is a bad look for a player billed as a good athlete. He ended up on the ground multiple times, getting stuck in mid-air with his moves. Tackles have been able to handle Toney’s speed all week, causing many of his rushes to stall, as he was unable to counter. The Penn State product redeemed himself with a sack during the eleven-on-eleven portion of practice and will look to build on this success.

