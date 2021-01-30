Senior Bowl Practice Review: Day 3 American Quarterbacks

With the third and final day of Senior Bowl practices wrapped up, the week-long interview process in front of NFL scouts has come to a conclusion. The American team quarterback group did an excellent job of adapting to new coaching staff, a new system and new teammates. As a result, Mac Jones of Alabama, Kellen Mond of Texas A&M and Jamie Newman of Wake Forest/Georgia had different levels of success in Mobile.

After a strong day one, Newman struggled some during days two and three. He was regularly slow to read the field to the point where he enabled defensive backs to regain position before ever getting the ball out. He also struggled to read the field, missing opportunities for big plays or uncontested grabs. Similarly, Newman made several bad decisions that resulted in turnovers or tipped passes and his ball placement was inconsistent. He forced his receivers into difficult situations and even gave defensive backs the chance to make a play on the ball. Still, Newman has notable arm talent and is an excellent athlete with the ball in his hands. Unfortunately, mental mistakes overshadowed his talent in Mobile.

The Texas A&M passer was, once again, the most aggressive quarterback on the American roster on day three. Mond has undeniable arm talent and seemed to read the field more effectively as the week went on. Further, he was able to improve his timing with the American Team receivers as he gained experience. Mond regularly got the ball out on his pass-catcher’s break. Moreover, his ability to see and feel space in coverage was on display. He exhibited an understanding of leverage and layering the ball to different levels of the defense when he pushed the ball downfield. Indeed, Mond attempted several difficult passes into tight windows and completed a high percentage of them, thanks to his touch and arm strength. What’s more, he was able to make plays by scrambling and working the read-option in team drills. As was the case in previous days, Mond struggled with ball placement. He was inaccurate on deep routes and was not consistently capable of putting the ball where only his receivers could lay a hand on it. Although he was not the most efficient passer for the American Team, Mond’s gutsy performance showed off his natural talent and intelligence to quickly learn the offense.

By far the most consistent and efficient quarterback on the American Team roster was Alabama projected first-round selection Mac Jones, who seemed to have shown enough to warrant first round consideration. Jones was accurate in each drill and threw his receivers open by giving them passes only they could reach. Further, he played with proper timing and maximized each receiver’s separation by releasing the ball as they broke off their route. The former Crimson Tide passer also made smart decisions, avoided turnovers and tipped passes. That did not stop him from taking occasional shots downfield. These calculated risks were executed well - he trusted big-bodied receivers to high point the ball in one-on-one coverage with no safety help. Moreover, Jones was patient in the pocket and never forced dangerous passes; rather, he tucked and ran or took a sack to avoid turnovers. It is worth noting, that on each of the three days Jones struggled at times to read the field. Similarly, he had more miscommunications with receivers on routes than did any other quarterback on the American Team roster. While these issues are concerning, they are likely a result of circumstances. He was operating in a new offense with new receivers. All the same, Jones stood out thanks to his consistent, efficient and effective play. He will likely be a first-round pick in April.

Each of these three quarterbacks came into the week as polarizing prospects. Jones lacks elite athletic tools, Mond has been inconsistent throughout his college career and Newman operated in an offense that rarely allowed him to show off his tools as a passer and likely stunted his ability to read defenses. Judging quarterbacks too harshly on their performance at this event can be problematic - they are in the difficult situation of having to develop relationships with receivers in three days while learning an NFL offense. Still, Mac Jones, Kellen Mond and Jamie Newman all made their fair share of plays in Mobile. Jones was a picture of consistency, Mond seemed most willing to make high-risk high-reward passes and Newman was arguably the most impressive quarterback on either roster on day one.

