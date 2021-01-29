Senior Bowl Practice Review: Day 3 National Quarterbacks

Getting invited to the Senior Bowl is not only a great honor, but it is also a big opportunity which Sam Ehlinger (Texas), Feleipe Franks (Arkansas) and Ian Book (Notre Dame) wanted to take advantage of. Through two days, Book had been the most consistent of the group as it pertained to accuracy and decision making. Franks and Ehlinger were trying to catch up in these areas while the Arkansas product wanted to put his arm talent on display more. On day three the group once again got the opportunity to compete in red-zone team drills as well as one on one situations in the most condensed area of the field.

Sam Ehlinger

The Texas quarterback did not end his week on a strong note as he struggled throughout most of Thursday’s practice. This was most apparent in team drills in the red zone where he was unable to lead his team into the endzone. He had a great opportunity as his tight end came open but Ehlinger was pressured and missed the off-balance pass. In team drills he underthrew his wide receiver that had gained separation vertically, causing the ball to fall incomplete. Ehlinger was not poised under pressure and looked gunshy when he did have a clean pocking as he extended a play with great protection but ultimately threw the ball away instead of taking a shot. In one on one’s he struggled to hit moving targets, making his teammates have to adjust for passes and allowing defensive backs to break others up.

Feleipe Franks

The only thing that was consistent about Franks’ week was his inconsistency. The Arkansas signal-caller was once again spotty in his underneath accuracy, missing easy passes by multiple yards. As opposed to earlier practices he did not push the ball vertically as much, failing to show off his considerable arm talent. In team red zone drills he missed the tight end coming open on a delayed route and tucked the ball instead, merely getting back to the line of scrimmage. What started promisingly with impressive numbers for Franks at the weigh-ins turned into a disappointing week on the practice field. His last chance to impress on the field is in the game on Saturday.

Ian Book

The best quarterback from Tuesday and Wednesday carried his performance into Thursday, displaying his underneath accuracy once again. Book took multiple sacks as he held on to the ball for too long but also showed off his escapability and juice in the open field on a scramble in team drills. In red-zone drills, he ran in for a touchdown and connected with his tight end for a two-point conversion as Book threw him open in the endzone. Another touchdown came when the quarterback took advantage of single-high coverage and hit his tight end up the seam for a score. His second passing touchdown came on a run-pass option. His ball placement once again stuck out in the group as he also connected with his fullback on a tight window pass over the shoulder of the target. Book has taken full advantage on the field of his week at the Senior Bowl and will look to finish it off with a productive game.

