Senior Bowl Practice Review: Day 3 National Running Backs and Linebackers

As we wind down to the end of the Senior Bowl and this week of practice, it’s important to note the improvement these prospects have seen since they have received NFL-level coaching. Many players came in extremely raw and in need of a coach coming up to him and showing him exactly how he can get better. A lot of the linebackers and running back have seen consistent improvement day by day, while others continued to fall behind and struggled.

Let’s take a look at some of the linebackers and how they performed on the final day of practice.

Tony Fields - LB - WVU

There has been some buzz around Fields and his performance during practice at the Senior Bowl. He continued to flash his speed and play recognition skills. He appears to be strictly a run and chase type of linebacker and will primarily play as a WILL. He continued to struggle in pass coverage, allowing a pass over his head to Michigan fullback Ben Mason. He also could have done a better job closing space in zone coverage on many reps. This will be something to keep an eye on as we watch him progress at the NFL level.

Derrick Barnes - LB - Purdue

Unfortunately, Barnes has struggled this week. Day three continued with him struggling with the speed of much more talented players than some of the ones he has faced. He continued to take poor angles in team drills and was not showing an ability to cover space well. He was beaten over the top many times and wasn’t quick to react to throws in his zone. He measured out well and there are some raw traits to his game. He should be someone that a defensive coordinator at the next level will want to try and develop.

Michael Carter - RB - UNC

This week has been impressive for Carter and that continued on day three. He showed off his route running ability, flashing different release types on various one-on-one opportunities. On team drills, he continued to flash tremendous vision and the ability to set his blockers up based on leverage. With his knowledge in the running game, his speed and burst, combined with his pass-catching ability, Carter has shown that he can be a running back used in any situation that you ask him to produce in.

Khalil Herbert - RB - Virginia Tech

After an impressive first two days at the Senior Bowl, Herbert fell off just a little bit. He continued to show his speed and burst to take the top off of a defense on a wheel route followed by his tremendous pass blocking ability. Unfortunately, Herbert struggled to catch passes. He had too many dropped balls and just had an off day. This won’t be held against him too much but it will be something to keep in mind.

Rhamondre Stevenson - RB - Oklahoma

One of the most impressive running backs at the Senior Bowl has been Stevenson throughout this week. There were questions about his route running out of the backfield and his ability to catch the ball coming inl. You can’t say it enough; Stevenson has erased any questions about his route running and his ability to catch passes out of the backfield. He has shown that he can be a complete back and someone worthy of being taken in the first two days of the NFL Draft.