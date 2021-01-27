Senior Bowl Weigh-Ins: B1G Surprises

The smell is in the air. Draft season is officially started when the Senior Bowl gets underway, so there was plenty of buzz during the weigh-in Tuesday morning.

It’s important to remember how important it is to grade based on film but measurements can impact where a player goes significantly. It’s also extra important to get these numbers this year because scouting visits to school have been virtually non-existent due to COVID-19. The numbers are inflated on most official school websites, so it’s crucial to get some accurate info before the players hit the field for practice.

Here’s a look at the biggest standouts from the Big Ten conference.

TUF BORLAND | Ohio State | LB | Height: 6001 | Weight: 229 | Wingspan: 7700 | Arm: 3100 | Hand: 1000

It wasn’t the best look for Borland being 229 pounds when you consider he struggles in pass coverage. However, he has a chance to prove himself this week. Borland has the playmaking ability in the run game to succeed in the NFL, but scouts will surely be concerned about his athleticism. With the rules in the Senior Bowl, teams are only allowed to rush four at a time, so we will get to see Borland in plenty of pass coverage situations.

NICO COLLINS | Michigan | WR | Height: 6042 | Weight: 215 | Wingspan: 7900 | Arm: 3248 | Hand: 0938

Without any 2020 tape due to an opt out, Collins is going to have to have a big week in Mobile if he wants to elevate his draft stock. After an impressive showing with his measurements, he’s off to a great start. It will be interesting to evaluate him in one on one’s, as there are some question marks about his speed. Collins does a nice job of winning jump balls, and can run routes among the best of them.

PADDY FISHER | Northwestern | LB | Height: 6034 | Weight: 239 | Wingspan: 7958 | Arm: 3248 | Hand: 0958

The definition of a man’s man, Paddy Fisher is physical and flies to the football. His measurements were perfect for how he plays and like the aforementioned Borland, it will be interesting to see him in pass coverage. It’s not the strength of his game but it’s fair to say it’s not a weakness either.

JONATHAN COOPER | Ohio State | DL | Height: 6026 | Weight: 254 | Wingspan: 7848 | Arm: 3158 | Hand: 0968

Arm length is certainly an issue for Cooper. As a defensive end, it is so crucial to be able to have some leverage over the offensive tackles. With a mediocre arm length, this could set him back on most big boards. Athleticism can only take you so far but his film does stand out and it will be interesting to see how he competes in Mobile this week.

JUSTIN HILLIARD | Ohio State | LB | Height: 6006 | Weight: 227 | Wingspan: 7900 | Arm: 3200 | Hand: 0948

After a tough career at Ohio State filled with injuries and setbacks, it was just great to see Hilliard perform well enough to get an invite from Jim Nagy to participate in the Senior Bowl. Now, it’s time for Hilliard to show some of the positive play from his 2020 campaign. He was a crucial part of the Buckeyes offense, and his measurables are solid. The height is a reason to worry but he plays much bigger than six feet.

TREY SERMON | Ohio State | RB | Height: 6002 | Weight: 213 | Wingspan: 7900 | Arm: 3200 | Hand: 0948

It’s always exciting when a prospect starts to get on radars towards the end of the season. That’s exactly what happened with Sermon. It all started with a great game against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship. Scouts have started to notice how Sermon is a potential NFL starter. If you watched the Buckeyes games all year, Sermon stood out as a shifty running back that had some tenacity to his game. After a solid day of measurements that put him just above six feet, along with a big hand size, it’s going to be intriguing to see him compete this week. We will see if his end of the season dominance was a fluke or something to build off of.

BENJAMIN ST JUSTE | Minnesota | DB | Height: 6033 | Weight: 200 | Wingspan: 8028 | Arm: 3200 | Hand: 0928

As a Minnesota standout, St-Juste created a ton of buzz as a late entry to the Senior Bowl. He is one of many highly rated Big Ten cornerbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft. He presents a big body with decent all around measurables. It will be exciting to see him against the other big bodied receivers, as he relies on his physicality.

