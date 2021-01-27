Senior Bowl Weigh-Ins: FCS, DII, DIII Surprises

Football players are football players, no matter where they played college football. The competitive quality of the FCS is often questioned despite churning out NFL talents like Carson Wentz, Joe Flacco, Dallas Goedert, Michael Pierce, James Bradberry, Cooper Kupp, Tarik Cohen, and more.

After this year’s NFL Draft, Trey Lance, Dillon Radunz, Spencer Brown and even more FCS talents will reach the NFL. Many of the players that emerge out of the FCS rise through the Senior Bowl. This year there is a small group of FCS players and even a DIII player, who will all have their shot at competing at the next level.

Starting today at their official weigh-ins, the FCS and DIII players can start their rise. Here are their official measurements from this morning.

CADE JOHNSON | South Dakota State | WR | Height: 5103 | Weight: 186 | Wingspan: 7148 | Arm: 2900 | Hand: 0938

The South Dakota State University wideout measured in as a smaller receiver with short arms. This will lock him into being a slot receiver in the NFL, as his shorter reach for the football won’t allow him to be used on deeper passes. He can develop into a slot guy who works shorter areas of the field, and not be relied on for jump-balls.

SPENCER BROWN | Northern Iowa | OT | Height: 6084 | Weight: 314 | Wingspan: 8238 | Arm: 3400 | Hand: 1038

A mammoth of a man, Brown is best known for his size impressed everyone this morning with his weigh-in. Brown could follow the Mekhi Becton mold for being a massive lineman who can move NFL defenders at will. Brown measured in as one inch taller than Becton but about 50 pounds lighter than what Becton weighed at the NFL Combine last year. The two had similar hand sizes and Becton has an inch-and-a-half over Brown in length. This shouldn’t take away from Brown’s excellent size, and it means that Brown could still add weight to his massive frame.

DILLON RADUNZ | North Dakota State | OT | Height: 6055 | Weight: 304 | Wingspan: 8028 | Arm: 3328 | Hand: 0918

The North Dakota State University offensive tackle, could really only lose stock in his weigh-in by showing that he wasn’t an NFL-sized offensive tackle. Radunz had quality measurements, though, and barring a bad week of practice, he has locked up being a fringe-day one tackle prospect.

DAVID MOORE | Grambling State | OL | Height: 6015 | Weight: 350 | Wingspan: 8258 | Arm: 3258 | Hand: 0958

Hailing from the HBCU ranks Moore, measured out a little thicker than the ideal. With a 6015 height and 350 lbs., Moore will play like a dense ball. If he can prove that he can use that weight and height to leverage defenders this week, he can turn it into a positive, but scouts will think he needs to shed weight.

QUINN MEINERZ | Wisconsin-Whitewater | C | Height: 6032 | Weight: 320 | Wingspan: 8200 | Arm: 3300 | Hand: 1028

The Division III interior offensive lineman from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and the sole Division III player at the Senior Bowl, measured out extremely nicely today. It shows why he was invited to the Senior Bowl, as he has the measurements to be an NFL interior offensive lineman. He has the most to gain this week, as he can rocket up boards from Division III to the NFL.

ROBERT ROCHELL | Central Arkansas | CB | Height: 5117 | Weight: 195 | Wingspan: 7900 | Arm: 3238 | Hand: 0868

One of the more electrifying FCS prospects, Rochell measured well for a slot defensive back this morning. Stacking a solid frame of 195 pounds at just under six-feet tall is excellent for his stock but he also added 3238 arms, showing that he has NFL length. His frame shows he has the potential to be a physical slot or nickel defensive back, and his length raises his coverage ceiling in the NFL. He can show out this week with those measurements.

BRYAN MILLS | North Carolina Central | CB | Height: 6006 | Weight: 180 | Wingspan: 7718 | Arm: 3200 | Hand: 0900

The North Carolina Central defensive back measured 15 pounds lighter than Rochell with slightly shorter arms but an inch taller. Reaching the six-foot threshold is an important milestone for a defensive back to play on the outside, so that opens Mills’ stock for teams who view him that fashion. With his lighter frame, Mills projects as a taller nickel cornerback. His weight raises concerns on whether he can play against physical wide receivers in the NFL.

*Be sure to check back throughout the week for our exclusive coverage of the Reese’s 2021 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. For more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!