Senior Bowl Weigh-Ins: Group of 5 Surprises

There is plenty of talent to choose from in the Group of Five prospect pool. With limited 2020 tape from shortened seasons, it’s going to be a big week for these players at the Senior Bowl. We are already seeing some great action from the first day of practice, and that intensity will only grow for the rest of the week. It’s truly one of the greatest weeks of the year for this sport, and the NFL Draft Bible will be bringing you loads of content from the week.

Here are some of the notable Group of Five measurements from Tuesday morning's weigh-in.

JAMES HUDSON III | Cincinnati | OT | Height: 6043 | Weight: 302 | Wingspan: 8218 | Arm: 3300 | Hand: 1100

As the most impressive offensive tackle out of the American Athletic Conference (AAC), Hudson certainly impressed on Tuesday morning. He is as big as advertised and has the athleticism to play inside and outside. There is no telling how important this week is for Hudson, as he is part of a deep offensive line class. His 11” hands are something to marvel at as well.

JORDAN SMITH | UAB | LB | Height: 6061 | Weight: 255 | Wingspan: 8328 | Arm: 3338 | Hand: 0928

Studying Smith’s film, it’s obvious what his strengths are. He can get after the quarterback, create turnovers and displays a length that is un-blockable at times. That length was at full display on Tuesday morning, measuring at 6-foot-6 and 33” arms. That kind of leverage is crucial for someone like Smith because he utilizes leverage so well. Keep a close eye on him rushing the passer this week, as well as his ability to track down runners.

TARRON JACKSON | Coastal Carolina | DL | Height: 6024 | Weight: 260 | Wingspan: 8018 | Arm: 3300 | Hand: 1018

When you go inside the trenches, Jackson was certainly a standout at Tuesday morning’s weigh-in. Besides his big frame, he has huge hands and a big wingspan. Seeing him against power five players will hopefully erase any small school concerns. Jackson provides a quick burst off the edge with excellent use of his hands. His bend can be overlooked but it’s up there with some of the best edge rushers in the draft.

QUINTIN MORRIS | Bowling Green | TE | Height: 6022 | Weight: n/a | Wingspan: 8068 | Arm: 3248 | Hand: 1048

The playmaker Morris was dominant in Bowling Green’s shortened season in 2020. On Tuesday morning, his measurables were just as impressive. Although he wasn’t as tall as most scouts would have liked, he brings a big hand size and arm length. His weight was unannounced but we will be sure to update this when it eventually is

KYLEN GRANSON | SMU | TE | Height: 6021 | Weight: 242 | Wingspan: 7948 | Arm: 3200 | Hand: 0938

One of the best tight ends in college football over the last two seasons, Granson presents a decent frame and great athleticism. As for his Tuesday measurements, they were very impressive. He has big hands and room to put on weight. It’s going to be interesting to see how he matches up with some of the elite safeties and linebackers in the 7-on-7’s.

D’WAYNE ESKRIDGE | Western Michigan | WR | Height: 5091 | Weight: 188 | Wingspan: 7418 | Arm: 3018 | Hand: 0900

The Western Michigan standout might be the best special teams weapon in the 2021 NFL Draft. But, it would be unfair to say Eskridge is just that. He has blazing speed, and just because he’s short doesn’t mean his hands are. With nine-inch hands, he will be more than ready to catch the football. He is certainly on the top of most scouts lists when you talk about prospects from the MAC.

RILEY COLE | South Alabama | LB | Height: 6024 | Weight: 242 | Wingspan: 7518 | Arm: 3000 | Hand: 0968

After some impressive showings in the 2020 season, Cole has certainly entered the radars of NFL scouts. Capped off by the Senior Bowl invite, his stock is soaring. His measurables are a bright spot, with solid all-around numbers. It’s becoming the consensus opinion that Riley Cole is the most underrated Group of 5 linebackers in the draft this year, or at least one of them. Going against some top offensive lineman and skill position players will no doubt be a big test for Cole.

