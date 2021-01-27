Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur Shows
Stanford Pro-Day Cancelled: Davis Mills Update

Stanford's Pro-Day has been cancelled. Davis Mills to workout in front of scouts.
The in-season chaos and uncertainty has trickled over to Draft season, limiting opportunities for players to showcase their talents in preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft. With no all-star game or NFL Scouting Combine opportunity available for Stanford quarterback Davis Mills (just a redshirt junior), the pro day circuit was the big point of emphasis. 

Now with the Stanford Pro Day now being shut down, it has now forced Mills to get creative. As the second day of practices were set to begin during the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl, Mills took to the stage to put his talents on display. He was able to walk in front of various NFL scouts, possibly being the only time, he may do so during the process. 

Currently, a bit of a wildcard in the 2021 quarterback class, Mills has the talent level to assert himself amongst a top-heavy group that is still looking to figure out the “developmental tier”. There is a chance that his physical profile could warrant a selection early on Day Two when the 2021 NFL Draft officially kicks off. 

