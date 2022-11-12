Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Tavius Robinson, EDGE, Ole Miss Rebels

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Ole Miss EDGE Tavius Robinson
Tavius Robinson
#95
Pos: EDGE
Ht: 6050
Wt: 260
Hand: 968
Arm: 3428
Wing: 8038
40: 4.65
DOB: 1/3/1999
Hometown: Guelph, Ontario, CAN
High School: Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute
Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A towering defender whose size and skill set allows him to play up and down the defensive front.

Evaluation:

Long physique with an athletic build. Frame to add mass if you wanted to kick him inside. Plays In a variety of alignments. Snaps all the way from nine to three-technique. Some upfield burst to threaten pocket width and win around the edge. Powerful hands that can knock tackles off balance and win inside as a pass rusher. Strike placement and quickness also shine on grip and rip moves. Generates speed to power with a nice get-off that transposes into a pocket-pushing bull rush. Overpowers tight ends and wins across face in the run game. Stack and shed while reading on running plays. Doesn’t present elite bend upon initial viewing. Not a twitchy guy. Yet to see him work a variety of moves. Unable to counter or work the pocket when losing the initial battle at the junction point.

Grade:

5th Round

