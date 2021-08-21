The Fenway Bowl: AAC vs. ACC
The Fenway Bowl is set to happen on December 29th
On this edition of "The State of Football,” Big Law sits with Fred Olsen, the VP of Special Events at Fenway Sports Management, to discuss how the Red Sox drew inspiration from the Yankees’ “Pinstripe Bowl” and how the Red Sox-Yankee rivalry goes beyond the game of baseball.
