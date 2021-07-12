Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

The Rise and Fall of RG3: Film Breakdown of What REALLY Happened

What happened to Robert Griffin III
Author:
Publish date:

RG3 rose to the top of the football world, but then shockingly fell off a cliff. What the heck happened?

The Fall of Todd Gurley: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbnXxu4ZkUg&t=0s

This week’s film breakdown analyzes The Washington Football Team’s Ex Quarterback Robert Griffin III's (RG3) ascension to the top of the NFL, then his immediate plummet. The Shanahans and RG3 were on the cutting edge of the NFL schematically, but after the injury everything fell apart. What REALLY happened to Robert Griffin iii? This episode uses the all-22 coaches film to analyze The Washington Football Team’s Ex Quarterback RG3. 

WANT TO SUPPORT THE CHANNEL? GO TO https://www.patreon.com/alexrollinsnfl 

If you want to help fund the creation of future episodes, and receive exclusive content including NFL playbook breakdowns, access to NFL playbooks and my library of college all 22 game film, supporter Q&A sessions and more, click the link above.

Social Media: 

Music:

  • Intro: Cyril Nikitin "Epic Movie Trailer Main"
  • Yondo Beats “Morning Sun”
  • Hella Beats "Smoked Out"
  • Outro: OneTone Beats "Deception"
Click here to watch the entire video on what really happened to Robert Griffin III.

Click here to watch the entire video on what really happened to Robert Griffin III.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

Robert Griffin III
News

The Rise and Fall of RG3: Film Breakdown of What REALLY Happened

thumbnail_Image (4)
News

HUB: Flurry of Recent HUB CAMP Participants Sign with CFL Teams as Start of Training Camp Approaches

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXLV

USATSI_15244389
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kenny Pickett, Quarterback, Pittsburgh Panthers

USATSI_15920743
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Haskell Garrett, Defensive Lineman, Ohio State Buckeyes

USATSI_15825035
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End, Ohio State Buckeyes

USATSI_14247335
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Marquis Hayes, Offensive Guard, Oklahoma Sooners

thumbnail_Image (6)
NFL

HUB: Six Unsigned Players On Defense Worth A Look

USATSI_15246321
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Cade Otton, Tight End, Washington Huskies