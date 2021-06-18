The Spring League Top 5 Prospects: Conquerors (4-2)

Editor’s Note: This the sixth of an eight-team recap of the 2021 TSL teams | Click Here to access previous prospect profiles

It began with a whimper and zero marketing dollars behind it. But over the last two months, The Spring League (TSL) has gained enough traction in the football community, that FOX Sports has partnered to help re-launch the USFL next year. A developmental football league has been needed since the day the NFL decided to pull the plug on the World League. Meanwhile, TSL will continue to be a feeder system to professional American football leagues.

Here’s a look at the Top 5 prospects from team Conquerors (Head Coach: Jerry Glanville):

1. Michael Bandy, WR, San Diego, 5-10, 190, Age 23

The undersized, small-school standout was vastly overlooked during the 2020 NFL Draft cycle. Much like he did during his time with the Toreros, all Bandy does is show up and show out. His ability to create separation at the top of his routes makes him difficult to defend. An NFL team willing to be patient and develop Bandy could reap the reward of a potential slot contributor who can move the chains.

2. Kai Higgins, DL, Purdue, 6-4, 260, Age 22

A late add to TSL, Higgins gleams with potential. He was utilized up and down the defensive line during his time with the Boilermakers; his versatility allows him to be used in array of schemes. Higgins is stout at the point of attack, demonstrates excellent hand placement and can hold his own versus bigger/stronger opponents. His quick get off and burst allows him to occasionally show up in the backfield, making plays behind the line of scrimmage. Higgins is also very smart and is sure to win teams over in the interview process.

3. Anree Saint-Amour, DE, Georgia Tech, 6-3, 260, Age 24

It has been a whirlwind journey for Saint-Amour, who has played in the NFL, CFL and now TSL over the past three years. He was a bit of a late bloomer during his time with the Yellow Jackets, emerging as a prominent hand-in-the-dirt pass-rusher. While Saint-Amour has yet to put it all together, he possesses intriguing strength and athleticism. If he is unable to latch back on at the NFL level, teams north of the border will be sure to dial him up.

4. Prince Charles-Iworah, DB, Washington, 5-11, 194, Age 28

Talent has never been a question for Charles-Iworah, the former draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers. The journeyman has played with four different NFL organizations and Team Nine of the XFL. A speedy corner with size and length, Iworah joined the Conquerors but was deemed ineligible due to his CFL commitment; he inked a deal with the Montreal Alouettes, immediately following a HUB Football Camp workout in April.

5. Matt Sybert, TE, Michigan State, 6-4, 252, Age 24

The fundamentally sound Sybert possess nice hand placement and technique in the blocking game. In addition, he has proven to be a factor in the passing attack. While Sybert possesses prototype size, you would like to see him refine his frame/build more; he could also stand to improve his route running ability. He is currently viewed as a camp body.

Honorable Mention:

Khristian Tate, DT, 6-0, 295, Georgetown, Age 22