The Spring League Top 5 Prospects: Jousters (4-2)

Editor’s Note: This the seventh of an eight-team recap of the 2021 TSL teams | Click Here to access previous prospect profiles

It began with a whimper and zero marketing dollars behind it. But over the last two months, The Spring League (TSL) has gained enough traction in the football community, that FOX Sports has partnered to help re-launch the USFL next year. A developmental football league has been needed since the day the NFL decided to pull the plug on the World League. Meanwhile, TSL will continue to be a feeder system to professional American football leagues.

Here’s a look at the Top 5 prospects from team Jousters (Head Coach: Kevin Gillbride):

1. Cameron Scarlett, RB, 6-0, 219, Stanford, Age 24

The sturdy-built runner turned an impressive TSL performance into a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders; he was previously a member of the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins. Scarlett possesses a strong lower body, constantly keeps his legs churning and could be an effective short yardage runner. He also demonstrates the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, which could be beneficial in a third down back type role. It may be tough for him to make the 53-man roster initially out of training camp but Scarlett is a strong practice squad candidate for the Raiders.

2. Luis Perez, QB, 6-3, 219, Texas A&M Commerce, Age 26

One of the greatest values of having a developmental league such as TSL, is enabling quarterbacks to get meaningful reps. Nothing can replace game action and Perez has proven at every pit-stop that he possesses a live arm—he flashed great potential in the AAF, XFL and HUB as well. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was intrigued enough to bring him into camp a couple years back but Perez did not receive many reps. Should the NFL decide to not come calling, Perez could become a staple in the CFL once he learns to adapt to the rules.

3. Christian Sam, LB, 6-2, 237, Arizona State, Age 24

When healthy, Sam is talented enough to compete for a backup/special teams role at the NFL level. His change of direction and ability to drop back in coverage makes him versatile enough to be used in an array of ways. He is certainly physical enough to defend tight ends and could possibly even be used in a pass-rush role. Look for Sam to continue his pro playing career, there is too much potential to work with here.

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch at 9:00 am eastern.

4. John Hilliman, RB, 5-11, 220, Rutgers, Age 24

It has been two years since he last played in the NFL but Hilliman owns great size, speed and fresh legs. He earned a backup role with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent coming out of Rutgers. A downhill runner who can push the pile, there were some concerns about his ball security during his tenure with Big Blue but his savvy and maturity would be a good fit for any team in need of depth.

5. William Likely, CB, 5-7, 180, Maryland, Age 26

An unfortunate ACL injury during his senior season at Maryland made it an uphill climb for Likely coming out of college. He has since bounced around the NFL, CFL and XFL. He has flashed during his time in TSL and also has experience as an effective return man. An undersized corner, Likely would need to earn his way onto a roster as a core special teamer and backup slot.

Honorable Mention:

Drew Anderson, QB, 6-4, 221, Murray State, Age 25