The Spring League Top 5 Prospects: Linemen (5-1)

Editor’s Note: This the eighth of an eight-team recap of the 2021 TSL teams | Click Here to access previous prospect profiles

It began with a whimper and zero marketing dollars behind it. But over the last two months, The Spring League (TSL) has gained enough traction in the football community, that FOX Sports has partnered to help re-launch the USFL next year. A developmental football league has been needed since the day the NFL decided to pull the plug on the World League. Meanwhile, TSL will continue to be a feeder system to professional American football leagues.

Here’s a look at the Top 5 prospects from team Linemen (Head Coach: Hal Mumme):

1. Ryan Willis, QB, 6-4, 225, Virginia Tech, Age 24

Wow, Willis has been remade under coach Hal Mumme. This is a different quarterback than last time we saw Willis, who was battling to hold onto the starting gig with the Hokies. He has flashed arm strength, velocity, deep ball accuracy, a quick release and has consistently been the best quarterback in TSL. He is just 24 years old and has shown great strides in a short period of time. Willis deserves an NFL tryout at the very least based on his body of work.

2. Frederick Mauigoa, OC, 6-4, 310, Washington, Age 24

This is one of the few TSL prospects who could immediately compete at the NFL-level. Mauigoa is arguably the best street free agent center on the market. His strong, wide base, strength and flexibility would allow him to play all three interior spots if needed. Mauigoa also brings a ferocity inside the white stripes. His HUB Football workout in April is accessible to all NFL teams for review, he should not remain unsigned for long.

3. Tra Minter, RB, 5-9, 205, South Alabama, Age 25

An all-purpose weapon who can make in impact as a runner, receiver and return man, Minter has been one of the top playmakers in TSL. His compact build (short/stout) enables him to earn the tough yards between the tackles but he also demonstrates the vision and elusiveness in the open field to cut it outside or be a threat in the return game. More quick than fast, his game speed is much faster than his timed speed (4.52).

4. Cole Boozer, OL, 6-5, 305, Temple, Age 25

It has been a roller-coaster ride for the former fourth round pick of the Calgary Stampeders. Boozer was on the mend after an unfortunate injury and has since worked his way back up north. After impressive stints in both the XFL and TSL, Boozer has been signed by the Montreal Alouettes. His size and athleticism should allow him to compete at the tackle position if he can prove durable.

5. Curtis Collins, LB, 6-1, 210, Notre Dame College, Age 25

One of the top performers in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF), Collins improved on a weekly basis and showed a propensity for making momentum-changing plays. His size fits the modern-day mold of the linebacker profile NFL teams crave. Collins has the ability to make the open-field tackle and is capable in pass coverage. His stock is on the upswing.

Honorable Mention:

Michael Dereus, WR, 6-1, 207, Georgetown, Age 24