The State of Football with Special Guests Dane Vandernat Derrius Guice, Bo Marchionte, & Trey Knox
The State of Football airs live to talk about the NFL Draft and all of the news around the football world.
To begin the show, NFLPA Bowl Scouting Director Dan Vandernat joins to discuss the 2022 NFL Draft risers. Derrius Guice joins the show shortly after. Guice is an NFL Free Agent and recently participated in The HUB Football CAMP. Later, NFL Draft Bible Ninja Bo Marchionte joins to discuss the top pro day performers and who is on the rise after their workouts. Finally, under the radar prospect, Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Trey Knox hops on the show to talk about what he has been doing to prepare for life in the NFL.
Show will begin at 10:30 est Thursday.
