The Ultimate 2023 NFL Draft Guide to Watching the 2022 Power Five Conference Championships

Conference championship week is upon us. After a chaotic weekend of college football, the conference championships will give us a look at some of the top prospects going into the 2023 NFL Draft.

The purpose of this article is to serve as the ultimate 2023 NFL Draft guide for those watching the Power Five conference championships. At this point, we have most of the pre-Combine data points we will get on the best players in the 2023 NFL Draft. But seeing how some of these players perform on the biggest stage will help inform their draft grades. Each Power Five conference championship game will feature key matchups with NFL Draft implications.

ACC Championship: Clemson vs. North Carolina

Date: Saturday, Dec 3

Saturday, Dec 3 Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

Clemson and UNC sputtered to the finish line, but the two teams ultimately pieced together good seasons, and the winner of this game will likely play in the Orange Bowl. These ACC squads also feature plenty of top-flight NFL Draft prospects.

To start, UNC quarterback Drake Maye could be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Next season will therefore be a big year for Maye. What matters for this coming week, however, is that Clemson's vaunted defense will have its hands full with Maye and another star Tar Heel: potential 2023 first-round wide receiver Josh Downs.

When Clemson is on defense, lock-in. In particular, keep an eye on the Clemson defensive line, which could see as many as three of its players go in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, with defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and two EDGE rushers: Myles Murphy and K.J. Henry. (Bresee and Murphy are almost certain to hear their names called on Day One, while Henry is a bit of a longshot.) Defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro will also get drafted. Meanwhile, linebacker Trenton Simpson is tremendously athletic and might also be a first-rounder.

As for UNC, Downs is the player to watch. But don't sleep on cornerbacks Tony Grimes and Storm Duck, who aim to set up a no-fly zone against an already struggling Clemson passing game. Linebacker Cedric Gray could also be a factor. Listed at six-foot-two, 230 pounds, Gray is a tackling machine whose instinctiveness is difficult to teach. He might end up as a strong safety at the next level, given his ability to make an impact in coverage as well. On the other side of the ball, although Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei was once considered a potential NFL quarterback, his star has unfortunately faded in recent weeks.

The main takeaways are these :

In a crowded, top-heavy wide receiver class, the ACC Championship may be Downs' closing argument (on film) to NFL scouts about why he should get picked in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft—especially if he sits out UNC's bowl game.

Clemson's defensive line is expected to dominate. But will one of the players not named Murphy or Bresee take over the game and slip into the first-round conversation?

Maye is worth watching closely; you'll hear much more about him in May 2023.

Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs. Purdue

Date: Saturday, Dec 3

Saturday, Dec 3 Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

The Michigan-Purdue matchup also boasts many players who will get drafted. To be sure, in terms of the actual contest, Michigan should have no problem handling the Boilermakers.

Michigan's trenches are star-studded. On the defensive line, nose tackle Mazi Smith and defensive end Mike Morris have demonstrated pro-level potential this season. Smith is a mountain of a man—he is listed at 337 pounds. But he stands out from other large defensive tackles because of his agility. Smith's lateral quickness is rare for a player of his size, and he has done a fantastic job anchoring the Wolverines' front this year. At the same time, Michigan has a few offensive linemen who will play on Sundays—pay special attention to tackle Ryan Hayes and center Olusegun Oluwatimi.

While Michigan likely will not have a player selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, it could see a few guys go in the second round. In addition to the players just discussed, cornerback D.J. Turner and running back Blake Corum have had fantastic seasons. Unfortunately for Corum, he has been dealing with a knee injury that prevented him from being a factor against Ohio State (potentially costing him a serious shot at the Heisman Trophy, too). It remains to be seen whether he will play—and if so, to what extent—against Purdue, given that Michigan's greatest need for his services will likely come in a few weeks (in the College Football Playoff).

Moreover, tight end Luke Schoonmaker, wide receivers Cornelius Johnson and Ronnie Bell, and tackle Zak Zinter could all use big games as they attempt to distinguish themselves from a glut of solid, draftable talent at their respective positions. Finally, Michigan kicker Jake Moody will likely be a starting NFL kicker, even if he goes undrafted.

As for Purdue, the Boilermakers may struggle to slow down all these players. Two players stand out for the Big Ten West champions: wide receiver Charlie Jones and linebacker/safety Jalen Graham. After transferring in from Iowa, Jones came out of nowhere to post a 1,000-yard receiving season with double-digit touchdowns. Meanwhile, Graham has battled injuries this season, but he is an NFL-caliber player who should add defensive depth and might end up as a special teamer at the next level.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell is also decent, but he has not produced at the level that one would expect of a potential NFL draftee.

The main takeaways are these :

Michigan has many potential 2023 NFL draftees, but many are concentrated along the team's offensive and defensive lines. Don't lose sight of the trenches.

Although Michigan is heavily favored, Purdue will give them a fight, and O'Connell will likely attempt to feed the ball to Jones. With a big game against the Wolverines, Jones could muscle his way into the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

If Corum plays, enjoy the show. He is having one of the best seasons for a running back in Michigan's history. He might also be a second or third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Big 12 Championship: TCU vs. Kansas State

Date: Saturday, Dec 3

Saturday, Dec 3 Start Time: Noon ET

Noon ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

With a win in this game, TCU will advance to the College Football Playoff in what would be a monumental milestone for its football program. But Kansas State is no joke. The two teams will lean on their top players in this game, presenting a great opportunity for NFL Draft enthusiasts to watch some top 2023 prospects battle it out.

Start with the superstars. TCU might have WR1; wide receiver Quentin Johnston could be the first receiver off the board. He has the size, physicality, and ball skills to be a game-breaking wideout in the NFL. In addition, his route-running ability will allow him to create space against pro cornerbacks. For Kansas State, EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah is a player to watch. He is one of a host of talented EDGE rushers who project as late Day One/early Day Two prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. With a dominant game against the Horned Frogs, he would help himself quite a bit.

But Johnston and Anudike-Uzomah are not the only NFL prospects playing in the Big 12 Championship. On defense, TCU will look for cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and linebacker Dee Winters to step up. Each one is a bit undersized; Hodges-Tomlinson is likely too small to be an outside corner, while Winters will need to prove that he can hold up in the run game at the pro level. But both players should catch on in the NFL. In particular, Hodges-Tomlinson could be an elite slot corner—the question for NFL teams will be whether the slot corner position has a high enough marginal value to justify an early selection. Also, cornerback Josh Newton has had a solid season and should get attention when pre-draft season heats up, while defensive end/linebacker Dylan Horton could get into the back end of the draft.

Kansas State's offense will respond with the duo of running back Deuce Vaughn and offensive tackle Cooper Beebe. Vaughn would be one of the smallest running backs in the NFL in recent memory; he is listed at five-foot-six, 176 pounds. But he has been remarkably productive, tallying well over 1,000 yards rushing in each of the last two seasons and accumulating at least 40 receptions in each season as well. Meanwhile, Beebe may end up being a guard at the next level, but he has been a consistent presence on the offensive line for a good Kansas State team over the last few years. Both are probable Day Two or Day Three selections.

The matchup between the TCU offense and the Kansas State defense will also be great. Johnston will face cornerback Julius Brents, whom my colleague Jack Borowsky thinks is a first-round talent. Other TCU offensive players on the NFL radar include interior offensive lineman Steve Avila, running back Kendre Miller, and perhaps even quarterback Max Duggan.

A quick note: TCU offensive tackle Brandon Coleman—a junior who is listed at six-foot-six, 325 pounds and who has stonewalled opposing pass rushers this season—could end up being a first-round pick when he makes the jump to the NFL. He might return to TCU for 2023, but NFL Draft enthusiasts should keep him in mind.

The main takeaways are these :

Johnston and Anudike-Uzomah are the big-ticket players in this game when thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft. Expect to hear much more about both players in the run-up to the draft.

When TCU is on defense, NFL scouts will be locked in—the Horned Frogs have a few prospects for whom every second of their game film will matter as teams wonder whether these players can make an impact in the pros.

Shutting down Johnston would be a big statement for Brents.

SEC Championship: Georgia vs. LSU

Date: Saturday, Dec 3

Saturday, Dec 3 Start Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Every year, the SEC Championship is something of a preview of the first round of the next year's NFL Draft. This year is no different. Georgia is on top of the college football world and goes into the game as the No. 1 team in the country. By contrast, LSU limps into this game after losing to unranked Texas A&M. Nevertheless; both teams will send a significant number of players to the NFL.

The matchup to watch is between Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo and LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. Both are likely first-round picks, but both have underwhelmed NFL scouts this season. So, this game presents an opportunity for either prospect to put some stellar film on tape against a premier player on the other side.

Ringo will have help over the top from safety Christopher Smith, whose high football IQ keeps him in the draft conversation as a potential mid-to-late-round pick. At the same time, Boutte will likely catch his passes from quarterback Jayden Daniels (assuming the LSU signal-caller plays through an ankle injury). Daniels has been a late riser on NFL draft boards, but he put together a solid season as a passer and ran for a ton of yards.

Other top prospects for Georgia include defensive lineman Jalen Carter, tight end Darnell Washington, offensive tackle Broderick Jones, and interior offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran. Carter is the top defensive tackle in the draft class, while Jones is hoping to showcase that he is the top offensive tackle. (Sadly, Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle—although he will not play in the SEC Championship, he will also likely get picked in the first round.)

Georgia has a few other players on offense who should get drafted: running back Kenny McIntosh, tight end Arik Gilbert, and offensive tackle Warren McClendon. At the same time, quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is a fascinating case; he is listed at only five-foot-eleven, has not showcased the athleticism or arm talent that quarterback prospects usually need to show, and is frequently overlooked when draft analysts discuss Georgia's roster. But he wins games. And while the idea of "QB wins" as a stat is somewhat dubious, no one can deny that Bennett is a gamer who comes through in the clutch. Maybe some team will roll the dice.

LSU has some NFL prospects not named Boutte or Daniels. The LSU defense is where the action is. EDGE rusher B.J. Ojulari looks like a potential first-rounder, and he has put up decent enough numbers this season to justify that high of a selection after a marvelous 2021. Other draft-caliber defenders who will play for LSU include defensive lineman Jaqueline Roy and two cornerbacks: Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Mekhi Garner.

The main takeaways are these :

Boutte-Ringo is the sort of terrific matchup that makes the conference championships fun. Both could be first-round picks, but the winner of this showdown stands a higher chance of getting selected on Day One.

Georgia is stacked. When the Bulldogs are on offense, various players could end up shining. The team has a few players on offense who could use a break-out game; it remains to be seen whether that will come to pass for any of them.

Ojulari is going to face one of his toughest tests of the season. If he rises to the occasion, he will cement his status as a first-round pick.

Pac-12 Championship: USC vs. Utah

Date: Friday, Dec 2

Friday, Dec 2 Start Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

This Power Five conference championship also has College Football Playoff implications. Barring something odd, USC presumably gets into the CFP with a win over Utah. But Utah came into the season expecting to compete for the CFP as well, and the Utes would now love nothing more than to knock off the Trojans (for the second time this year) and book a guaranteed trip to the Rose Bowl. The two teams also have a few 2023 NFL Draft prospects.

Earlier, this article mentioned that UNC quarterback Drake Maye could be the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. His main competition will play in this game: USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who could be the Heisman Trophy winner this season. Williams has benefitted from playing in Coach Lincoln Riley's creative offense, and his improvisational skills have allowed him to excel at a school known for producing quarterbacks.

Williams will throw to wide receiver Jordan Addison, who will challenge TCU's Quentin Johnston for the WR1 title in this draft class. Addison is a bit skinny, but he breaks ankles with his route-running and has a knack for turning minimal gains into big plays. Addison will go up against Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III, who is tied for the FBS lead in interceptions and is also in the first-round mix. When the two faced off earlier this season, Addison broke 100 yards receiving in the contest, but Phillips had some nice plays as well, and Utah ultimately won the game.

Utah's other top NFL prospects include tight end Dalton Kincaid and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate. Kincaid is Utah's leading receiver—an impressive feat for a tight end. Meanwhile, Diabate is a transfer from Florida who has great size for the outside linebacker position; However, his overall tackling numbers are down this year. He has improved as a pass rusher and routinely penetrates the backfield on run plays. Utah left tackle Braeden Daniels might also get drafted in the later rounds, though he will assumably have to kick back inside to guard in the NFL. (Utah quarterback Cam Rising and running back Tavion Thomas will also get a look from NFL scouts, but if either gets drafted, it will probably be in the sixth or seventh round.)

USC counters with two star linemen: interior offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu. The two project as potential Day Two selections, with Tuipulotu having a legitimate shot at the first round. Tuipulotu is having a monster season, having already racked up a Power Five-leading 20.0 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. He should run away with the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Award and deserves some Heisman votes, too. He would be an excellent defensive end in either a 4-3 or a 3-4 scheme; the Californian is listed at six-foot-four, 290 pounds, and boasts elite block-shedding ability. Trojans cornerback Mekhi Blackmon has also had a wonderful season and will climb up draft boards when the pre-draft process kicks off.

The main takeaways are these :

Addison-Phillips is must-see TV. The two had a good battle in these teams' last matchup , and now they will face some pretty high stakes. Moreover, the guy throwing Addison the football could be the No. 1 pick in 2024.

and now they will face some pretty high stakes. Moreover, the guy throwing Addison the football could be the No. 1 pick in 2024. USC has a defensive lineman who can take over a game. If Tuipulotu dominates Utah on national television, expect the first-round buzz to get louder for the presumptive Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Utah's tight end is its best pass-catcher. Kincaid is looking to establish himself among a decent tight-end class in the 2023 NFL Draft, and this game offers him an opportunity to shine.

