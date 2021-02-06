Trevor Lawrence to throw for teams on February 12th: Will not participate in Clemson's Pro-Day

One week from today, the projected number one overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft is expected to throw for NFL scouts on February 12th, instead of participating in the Clemson pro day, according to reports.

It was also announced that the Tigers signal-caller will undergo surgery on his left labrum after the workout. However, doctors expect him to be fully recovered in time for the start of training camp. Nothing has been released about when this injury was sustained or how it affected his 2020 season.

The question remains on how Lawrence and his management team will go about this. The NFL sent a memo on January 22nd stating that “All NFL teams are prohibited from timing, testing, interviewing in-person or giving medical exams to any draft prospect outside of a school's pro day or an all-star game because of ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Even with the surgery announcement, Lawrence is projected to be the number one overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft in April. He threw for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns during his Clemson career.

