NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Baker-Williams, Cornerback, North Carolina State Wolfpack

NFL Draft profile scouting report for North Carolina State CB Tyler Baker-Williams
North Carolina State CB Tyler Baker-Williams
North Carolina State wolfpack logo

Tyler Baker-Williams
North Carolina State Wolfpack

#13
Pos: CB
Ht: 6000
Wt: 203
Hand: 918
Arm: 3258
Wing: 7700
40: 4.60
DOB: 11/23/1999
Hometown: Raleigh, NC
High School: Southeast
Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A slot corner that can do a little of everything, with suitable reps in coverage and simulated pressures.

Evaluation:

Mainly aligns in the slot and plays as an overhang and apex defender. Thickly built for a defensive back. Fluid pedal and ideal technique. Will get physical in-press alignments. Can turn on run with slot receivers on vertical routes. Like his fight when in the box. Works his man and aims to make plays in the run fit. Run him in some simulated pressures. Won’t bite on double teams. Way too handsy past the legal guarding area. Gives plenty of cushion, and makes you question his long speed. Doesn’t have the hip fluidity or recovery speed to make up for leverage disadvantages. Not a lot of range when playing safety. Big Te’s can overpower him at the POA. Can tell he’s a DB by his awareness near the line of scrimmage. Baker-Williams doesn’t provide many game-changing plays, but that doesn’t mean he’s not valuable. Smooth hips and quick feet allow him to maintain leverage as a zone dropper. Pair this with his willingness to provide run support and work from depth on simulated blitzes, and there is a skill set that teams can work with.

Grade:

7th Round

Quotes:

Tyler Baker-Williams is a sleeper prospect from NC State. The Senior from Raleigh has great size.

Hula Bowl on Twitter 

North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack

