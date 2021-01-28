UPDATE: Stanford Pro Day Scheduled For March; Davis Mills Works Out In Mobile

The in-season chaos and uncertainty has trickled over to draft season, limiting opportunities for players to showcase their talents in preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft. With no all-star game or NFL Combine opportunity available for Stanford quarterback Davis Mills (just a redshirt junior), he opted to conduct his own workout in front of NFL scouts on Wednesday morning, prior to Senior Bowl practice.

While the move led to speculation amongst the scouting community that the Stanford pro day had been cancelled, the NFL Draft Bible has since confirmed that the school does intend to host a pro day for NFL scouts to attend in March. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic led the cancellation of dozens of pro day workouts across the country.

Currently, a bit of a wildcard in the 2021 quarterback class, Mills has the talent level to assert himself amongst a top-heavy group that is still looking to figure out the “developmental tier”. There is a chance that his physical profile could warrant a selection early on Day Two when the 2021 NFL Draft officially kicks off.