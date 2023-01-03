Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 17

As we prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, here is the updated order to the 2023 Draft after this week.

As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.

1st Round

1. Houston Texans

2. Chicago Bears

3. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Indianapolis Colts

6. Detroit Lions (via LAR)

7. Atlanta Falcons

8. Las Vegas Raiders

9. Carolina Panthers

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (via CLE)

13. New York Jets

14. Washington Commanders

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

16. Green Bay Packers

17. Detroit Lions

18. Miami Dolphins (via Forfeited)

19. Seattle Seahawks

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

22. New England Patriots

23. New York Giants

24. Baltimore Ravens

25. Los Angeles Chargers

26. Cincinnati Bengals

27. Minnesota Vikings

28. Dallas Cowboys

29. Denver Broncos (via SF)

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Philadelphia Eagles

2nd Round

33. Houston Texans

34. Pittsburgh Steelers (via CHI)

35. Arizona Cardinals

36. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)

37. Indianapolis Colts

38. Los Angeles Rams

39. Las Vegas Raiders

40. Carolina Panthers

41. Atlanta Falcons

42. Tennessee Titans

43. Cleveland Browns

44. New York Jets

45. New Orleans Saints

46. Washington Commanders

47. Green Bay Packers

48. Detroit Lions

49. Miami Dolphins

50. Pittsburgh Steelers

51. Jacksonville Jaguars

52. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

53. New England Patriots

54. Seattle Seahawks

55. New York Giants

56. Chicago Bears (via BAL)

57. Los Angeles Chargers

58. Cincinnati Bengals

59. Dallas Cowboys

60. Detroit Lions (via MIN)

61. Carolina Panthers (via SF)

62. Buffalo Bills

63. Kansas City Chiefs

64. Philadelphia Eagles

3rd Round

65. Houston Texans

66. Chicago Bears

67. Denver Broncos

68. Arizona Cardinals

69. Denver Broncos (via IND)

70. Los Angeles Rams

71. New England Patriots (via CAR)

72. Atlanta Falcons

73. Las Vegas Raiders

74. Houston Texans (via CLE)

75. New York Jets

76. New Orleans Saints

77. Tennessee Titans

78. Indianapolis Colts (via WSH)

79. Detroit Lions

80. Miami Dolphins

81. Pittsburgh Steelers

82. Green Bay Packers

83. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

84. Miami Dolphins (via NE)

85. Seattle Seahawks

86. Jacksonville Jaguars

87. New York Giants

88. Baltimore Ravens

89. Los Angeles Chargers

90. Cincinnati Bengals

91. Minnesota Vikings

92. Dallas Cowboys

93. Carolina Panthers (via SF)

94. Buffalo Bills

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Philadelphia Eagles

97*. Arizona Cardinals

98*. Washington Commanders

99*. Cleveland Browns