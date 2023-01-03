Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 17
As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.
1st Round
1. Houston Texans
2. Chicago Bears
3. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. Indianapolis Colts
6. Detroit Lions (via LAR)
7. Atlanta Falcons
8. Las Vegas Raiders
9. Carolina Panthers
10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans (via CLE)
13. New York Jets
14. Washington Commanders
15. Pittsburgh Steelers
16. Green Bay Packers
17. Detroit Lions
18. Miami Dolphins (via Forfeited)
19. Seattle Seahawks
20. Jacksonville Jaguars
21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22. New England Patriots
23. New York Giants
24. Baltimore Ravens
25. Los Angeles Chargers
26. Cincinnati Bengals
27. Minnesota Vikings
28. Dallas Cowboys
29. Denver Broncos (via SF)
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Philadelphia Eagles
2nd Round
33. Houston Texans
34. Pittsburgh Steelers (via CHI)
35. Arizona Cardinals
36. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)
37. Indianapolis Colts
38. Los Angeles Rams
39. Las Vegas Raiders
40. Carolina Panthers
41. Atlanta Falcons
42. Tennessee Titans
43. Cleveland Browns
44. New York Jets
45. New Orleans Saints
46. Washington Commanders
47. Green Bay Packers
48. Detroit Lions
49. Miami Dolphins
50. Pittsburgh Steelers
51. Jacksonville Jaguars
52. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53. New England Patriots
54. Seattle Seahawks
55. New York Giants
56. Chicago Bears (via BAL)
57. Los Angeles Chargers
58. Cincinnati Bengals
59. Dallas Cowboys
60. Detroit Lions (via MIN)
61. Carolina Panthers (via SF)
62. Buffalo Bills
63. Kansas City Chiefs
64. Philadelphia Eagles
3rd Round
65. Houston Texans
66. Chicago Bears
67. Denver Broncos
68. Arizona Cardinals
69. Denver Broncos (via IND)
70. Los Angeles Rams
71. New England Patriots (via CAR)
72. Atlanta Falcons
73. Las Vegas Raiders
74. Houston Texans (via CLE)
75. New York Jets
76. New Orleans Saints
77. Tennessee Titans
78. Indianapolis Colts (via WSH)
79. Detroit Lions
80. Miami Dolphins
81. Pittsburgh Steelers
82. Green Bay Packers
83. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84. Miami Dolphins (via NE)
85. Seattle Seahawks
86. Jacksonville Jaguars
87. New York Giants
88. Baltimore Ravens
89. Los Angeles Chargers
90. Cincinnati Bengals
91. Minnesota Vikings
92. Dallas Cowboys
93. Carolina Panthers (via SF)
94. Buffalo Bills
95. Kansas City Chiefs
96. Philadelphia Eagles
97*. Arizona Cardinals
98*. Washington Commanders
99*. Cleveland Browns