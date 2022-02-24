USFL: 52 Former HUB Football Participants Selected In USFL Draft

The CAMP presented by HUB Football is the brainchild of long-time NFL agent Don Yee. It has become the preeminent audition stage for free agents looking to land coveted spots on NFL, CFL, USFL, XFL and other professional rosters.

The CAMP presented by HUB Football is the brainchild of long-time NFL agent Don Yee. It has become the preeminent audition stage for free agents looking to land coveted spots on NFL, CFL, USFL, XFL and other professional rosters. A rolling series of one-day workouts, nearly 40 players took part in the most recent CAMP on Feb. 20 at Southwestern College as representatives from NFL, CFL, USFL and Indoor Football League teams looked on in-person and watched via Livestream.

To date, since its inception in 2019, a total of 533 players have suited up at HUB Football’s CAMPs and 133 have gone on to sign professional contracts. That’s an incredible 25 percent. And a number of those 133 players have signed with more than one team, resulting in a net total of 172 contracts signed by HUB Football alums.

It’s been a massive week for The CAMP presented by HUB Football, as 52 former CAMP participants, including No. 1 overall pick Shea Patterson, were selected in this week’s USFL Draft. In total, 280 players were selected in the USFL Draft and HUB alums represented 18.6 percent of all players drafted.

Patterson was selected first overall by the Michigan Panthers. Below is a full list of all the HUB alums selected during the League’s two-day draft.

QB SHEA PATTERSON, Michigan: MICHIGAN PANTHERS

DL CHRIS ODOM, Arkansas State: HOUSTON GAMBLERS

DL KOLIN HILL, Texas Tech: NEW JERSEY GENERALS

DL JAMES FOLSTON, Pittsburgh: NEW ORLEANS BREAKERS

QB BRYAN SCOTT, Occidental College: PHILADELPHIA STARS

DB JALIN BURRELL, New Mexico: MICHIGAN PANTHERS

DL AHMAD GOODEN, Samford: HOUSTON GAMBLERS

QB CASE COOKUS, Northern Arizona: PHILADELPHIA STARS

QB JOSH LOVE, San Jose State: PITTSBURGH MAULERS

QB J'MAR SMITH, Louisiana Tech: BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS

QB ZACH SMITH, Tulsa: NEW ORLEANS BREAKERS

DB RASHARD CAUSEY, Central Florida: TAMPA BAY BANDITS

DB PRINCE ROBINSON, Tarleton State: PITTSBURGH MAULERS

WR VICTOR BOLDEN, Oregon State: BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS

WR DELVON HARDAWAY, Fresno State: PITTSBURGH MAULERS

WR JORDAN LASLEY, UCLA: TAMPA BAY BANDITS

WR ELI ROGERS, Louisville: TAMPA BAY BANDITS

WR TRE WALKER, San Jose State: PITTSBURGH MAULERS

WR EMANUEL HALL, Missouri: BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS

DB CHRISTIAN MCFARLAND, Idaho State: BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS

DB ARNOLD TARPLEY, Vanderbilt: PITTSBURGH MAULERS

DB KIERON WILLIAMS, Nebraska: MICHIGAN PANTHERS

DB LADARIUS WILEY, Vanderbilt: PHILADELPHIA STARS

OL JARED THOMAS, Northwestern: NEW ORLEANS BREAKERS

LB EJ EJIYA, North Texas: PITTSBURGH MAULERS

LB CHRISTIAN SAM, Arizona State: TAMPA BAY BANDITS

OL JACKSON BROWN, Northern Iowa: PHILADELPHIA STARS

OL DAISHAWN DIXON, San Diego State: MICHIGAN PANTHERS

DL OLIVE SAGAPOLU, Wisconsin: PITTSBURGH MAULERS

DL BOOGIE ROBERTS, San Jose State: PITTSBURGH MAULERS

DL TOMASI LAULILE, BYU: HOUSTON GAMBLERS

DL DOMENIQUE DAVIS, UNC-Pembroke: HOUSTON GAMBLERS

DL JEREMIAH PHARMS, Friends: PITTSBURGH MAULERS

RB REGGIE CORBIN, Illinois: MICHIGAN PANTHERS

RB JUWAN WASHINGTON, San Diego State: TAMPA BAY BANDITS

RB DE'VEON SMITH, Michigan: PITTSBURGH MAULERS

DB TRE THREAT, Jacksonville State: MICHIGAN PANTHERS

LB ANGELO GARBUTT, Missouri State: NEW JERSEY GENERALS

LB TERRILL HANKS, New Mexico State: BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS

DL DONALD PAYNE, Stetson: HOUSTON GAMBLERS

TE BRANDON BARNES, Alabama State: HOUSTON GAMBLERS

LS RYAN DISALVO, San Jose State: TAMPA BAY BANDITS

LS RYAN NAVARRO, Oregon State: PHILADELPHIA STARS

LS MITCHELL FRABONI, Arizona State: PITTSBURGH MAULERS

TE CHEYENNE O'GRADY, Arkansas: TAMPA BAY BANDITS

TE MATT SEYBERT, Michigan State: PITTSBURGH MAULERS

TE DE'QUAN HAMPTON, USC: TAMPA BAY BANDITS

TE LA'MICHAEL PETTWAY, Iowa State: MICHIGAN PANTHERS

TE NICHOLAS TRUESDELL, Grand Rapids CC: NEW JERSEY GENERALS

TE SAL CANNELLA, Auburn: NEW ORLEANS BREAKERS

DB TYSON GRAHAM, South Dakota: PITTSBURGH MAULERS

LB EMMANUEL BEAL, Oklahoma: TAMPA BAY BANDITS

