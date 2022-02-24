USFL: 52 Former HUB Football Participants Selected In USFL Draft
The CAMP presented by HUB Football is the brainchild of long-time NFL agent Don Yee. It has become the preeminent audition stage for free agents looking to land coveted spots on NFL, CFL, USFL, XFL and other professional rosters. A rolling series of one-day workouts, nearly 40 players took part in the most recent CAMP on Feb. 20 at Southwestern College as representatives from NFL, CFL, USFL and Indoor Football League teams looked on in-person and watched via Livestream.
To date, since its inception in 2019, a total of 533 players have suited up at HUB Football’s CAMPs and 133 have gone on to sign professional contracts. That’s an incredible 25 percent. And a number of those 133 players have signed with more than one team, resulting in a net total of 172 contracts signed by HUB Football alums.
It’s been a massive week for The CAMP presented by HUB Football, as 52 former CAMP participants, including No. 1 overall pick Shea Patterson, were selected in this week’s USFL Draft. In total, 280 players were selected in the USFL Draft and HUB alums represented 18.6 percent of all players drafted.
Patterson was selected first overall by the Michigan Panthers. Below is a full list of all the HUB alums selected during the League’s two-day draft.
QB SHEA PATTERSON, Michigan: MICHIGAN PANTHERS
DL CHRIS ODOM, Arkansas State: HOUSTON GAMBLERS
DL KOLIN HILL, Texas Tech: NEW JERSEY GENERALS
DL JAMES FOLSTON, Pittsburgh: NEW ORLEANS BREAKERS
QB BRYAN SCOTT, Occidental College: PHILADELPHIA STARS
DB JALIN BURRELL, New Mexico: MICHIGAN PANTHERS
DL AHMAD GOODEN, Samford: HOUSTON GAMBLERS
QB CASE COOKUS, Northern Arizona: PHILADELPHIA STARS
QB JOSH LOVE, San Jose State: PITTSBURGH MAULERS
QB J'MAR SMITH, Louisiana Tech: BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS
QB ZACH SMITH, Tulsa: NEW ORLEANS BREAKERS
DB RASHARD CAUSEY, Central Florida: TAMPA BAY BANDITS
DB PRINCE ROBINSON, Tarleton State: PITTSBURGH MAULERS
WR VICTOR BOLDEN, Oregon State: BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS
WR DELVON HARDAWAY, Fresno State: PITTSBURGH MAULERS
WR JORDAN LASLEY, UCLA: TAMPA BAY BANDITS
WR ELI ROGERS, Louisville: TAMPA BAY BANDITS
WR TRE WALKER, San Jose State: PITTSBURGH MAULERS
WR EMANUEL HALL, Missouri: BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS
DB CHRISTIAN MCFARLAND, Idaho State: BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS
DB ARNOLD TARPLEY, Vanderbilt: PITTSBURGH MAULERS
DB KIERON WILLIAMS, Nebraska: MICHIGAN PANTHERS
DB LADARIUS WILEY, Vanderbilt: PHILADELPHIA STARS
OL JARED THOMAS, Northwestern: NEW ORLEANS BREAKERS
LB EJ EJIYA, North Texas: PITTSBURGH MAULERS
LB CHRISTIAN SAM, Arizona State: TAMPA BAY BANDITS
OL JACKSON BROWN, Northern Iowa: PHILADELPHIA STARS
OL DAISHAWN DIXON, San Diego State: MICHIGAN PANTHERS
DL OLIVE SAGAPOLU, Wisconsin: PITTSBURGH MAULERS
DL BOOGIE ROBERTS, San Jose State: PITTSBURGH MAULERS
DL TOMASI LAULILE, BYU: HOUSTON GAMBLERS
DL DOMENIQUE DAVIS, UNC-Pembroke: HOUSTON GAMBLERS
DL JEREMIAH PHARMS, Friends: PITTSBURGH MAULERS
RB REGGIE CORBIN, Illinois: MICHIGAN PANTHERS
RB JUWAN WASHINGTON, San Diego State: TAMPA BAY BANDITS
RB DE'VEON SMITH, Michigan: PITTSBURGH MAULERS
DB TRE THREAT, Jacksonville State: MICHIGAN PANTHERS
LB ANGELO GARBUTT, Missouri State: NEW JERSEY GENERALS
LB TERRILL HANKS, New Mexico State: BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS
DL DONALD PAYNE, Stetson: HOUSTON GAMBLERS
TE BRANDON BARNES, Alabama State: HOUSTON GAMBLERS
LS RYAN DISALVO, San Jose State: TAMPA BAY BANDITS
LS RYAN NAVARRO, Oregon State: PHILADELPHIA STARS
LS MITCHELL FRABONI, Arizona State: PITTSBURGH MAULERS
TE CHEYENNE O'GRADY, Arkansas: TAMPA BAY BANDITS
TE MATT SEYBERT, Michigan State: PITTSBURGH MAULERS
TE DE'QUAN HAMPTON, USC: TAMPA BAY BANDITS
TE LA'MICHAEL PETTWAY, Iowa State: MICHIGAN PANTHERS
TE NICHOLAS TRUESDELL, Grand Rapids CC: NEW JERSEY GENERALS
TE SAL CANNELLA, Auburn: NEW ORLEANS BREAKERS
DB TYSON GRAHAM, South Dakota: PITTSBURGH MAULERS
LB EMMANUEL BEAL, Oklahoma: TAMPA BAY BANDITS