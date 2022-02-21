USFL Draft: Teams, Schedule, Order. Guide To The USFL Draft Process
The USFL Draft is here and this is everything you need to know to stay up to date. Click here to view the schedule and what you need to look out for.
The USFL player selection meeting will begin on Tuesday, Feb 22 and the draft will be two rounds long. The first 12 rounds will be on the first day, while the remaining 23 picks will be on day two. The schedule and the rest of the information you will need is below.
When is the USFL Draft 2022?
- Day 1: Tuesday, Feb. 22 (7-10 p.m. ET)
- Day 2: Wednesday, Feb. 23 (10 a.m. ET)
How does the USFL Draft work?
Day 1
- Round 1: Quarterbacks
- Rounds 2-4: Edge rushers/defensive ends
- Rounds 5-7: Offensive tackles
- Round 8-11: Cornerbacks
- Round 12: Quarterbacks
Day 2
- Rounds 13-17: Wide receivers
- Rounds 18-19: Safeties
- Round 20: Centers
- Round 21: Inside linebackers
- Rounds 22-23: Offensive guards
- Rounds 24-26: Defensive tackles and nose tackles
- Rounds 27-28: Running backs and fullbacks
- Rounds 29-31: Outside linebackers
- Round 32: Kickers
- Round 33: Punters
- Round 34: Tight ends/H-backs
- Round 35: Long snappers
USFL Draft pick order
- Michigan Panthers
- Tampa Bay Bandits
- Philadelphia Stars
- New Jersey Generals
- Houston Gamblers
- Birmingham Stallions
- Pittsburgh Maulers
- New Orleans Breakers
How many rounds is the USFL Draft?
- 35 Rounds
- Teams will carry a 38-man active roster
- A 7-man practice squad