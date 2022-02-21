USFL Draft: Teams, Schedule, Order. Guide To The USFL Draft Process

The USFL player selection meeting will begin on Tuesday, Feb 22 and the draft will be two rounds long. The first 12 rounds will be on the first day, while the remaining 23 picks will be on day two. The schedule and the rest of the information you will need is below.

When is the USFL Draft 2022?

Day 1: Tuesday, Feb. 22 (7-10 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Feb. 22 (7-10 p.m. ET) Day 2: Wednesday, Feb. 23 (10 a.m. ET)

How does the USFL Draft work?

Day 1

Round 1: Quarterbacks

Rounds 2-4: Edge rushers/defensive ends

Rounds 5-7: Offensive tackles

Round 8-11: Cornerbacks

Round 12: Quarterbacks

Day 2

Rounds 13-17: Wide receivers

Rounds 18-19: Safeties

Round 20: Centers

Round 21: Inside linebackers

Rounds 22-23: Offensive guards

Rounds 24-26: Defensive tackles and nose tackles

Rounds 27-28: Running backs and fullbacks

Rounds 29-31: Outside linebackers

Round 32: Kickers

Round 33: Punters

Round 34: Tight ends/H-backs

Round 35: Long snappers

USFL Draft pick order

Michigan Panthers Tampa Bay Bandits Philadelphia Stars New Jersey Generals Houston Gamblers Birmingham Stallions Pittsburgh Maulers New Orleans Breakers

How many rounds is the USFL Draft?

35 Rounds

Teams will carry a 38-man active roster

A 7-man practice squad

