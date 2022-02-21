Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
USFL Draft: Teams, Schedule, Order. Guide To The USFL Draft Process

USFL Draft: Teams, Schedule, Order. Guide To The USFL Draft Process

The USFL Draft is here and this is everything you need to know to stay up to date. Click here to view the schedule and what you need to look out for.

The USFL Draft is here and this is everything you need to know to stay up to date. Click here to view the schedule and what you need to look out for.

The USFL player selection meeting will begin on Tuesday, Feb 22 and the draft will be two rounds long. The first 12 rounds will be on the first day, while the remaining 23 picks will be on day two. The schedule and the rest of the information you will need is below.

When is the USFL Draft 2022?

  • Day 1: Tuesday, Feb. 22 (7-10 p.m. ET)
  • Day 2: Wednesday, Feb. 23 (10 a.m. ET)

How does the USFL Draft work?

Day 1

  • Round 1: Quarterbacks
  • Rounds 2-4: Edge rushers/defensive ends
  • Rounds 5-7: Offensive tackles
  • Round 8-11: Cornerbacks
  • Round 12: Quarterbacks

Day 2

  • Rounds 13-17: Wide receivers
  • Rounds 18-19: Safeties
  • Round 20: Centers
  • Round 21: Inside linebackers
  • Rounds 22-23: Offensive guards
  • Rounds 24-26: Defensive tackles and nose tackles
  • Rounds 27-28: Running backs and fullbacks
  • Rounds 29-31: Outside linebackers
  • Round 32: Kickers
  • Round 33: Punters
  • Round 34: Tight ends/H-backs
  • Round 35: Long snappers

Read More

USFL Draft pick order

  1. Michigan Panthers
  2. Tampa Bay Bandits
  3. Philadelphia Stars
  4. New Jersey Generals
  5. Houston Gamblers
  6. Birmingham Stallions
  7. Pittsburgh Maulers
  8. New Orleans Breakers

How many rounds is the USFL Draft?

  • 35 Rounds
  • Teams will carry a 38-man active roster
  • A 7-man practice squad

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Latest Podcast Episodes

usfl-draft-2022-social
Latest News

USFL Draft: Teams, Schedule, Order. Guide To The USFL Draft Process

By The NFL Draft Bible
30 seconds ago
nfl-combine
NFL Draft

NEWS: How Player Boycott Could Jeopardize The NFL Scouting Combine

By Ric Serritella
1 hour ago
2022 NFL Draft Prospect: FS Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
Mocks

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Potential Surprises In First Round

By Zack Patraw
14 hours ago
Capture-7
NFL Draft Events

NFL Draft: A Look Back at the Legacy of HBCU Legends

By Ralph Ventre
Feb 19, 2022
49ers nfl draft
Mocks

NFL Draft: San Francisco 49ers 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

By Zack Patraw
Feb 19, 2022
Trey Gross Delaware State
NFL Draft Events

NFL Draft: HBCU Legacy Bowl Day 3 Practice Recap - Team Gaither

By Ric Serritella
Feb 18, 2022
Josh Wilkes Arkansas Pine-Bluff
NFL Draft Events

NFL Draft: HBCU Legacy Bowl Day 3 Practice Recap - Team Robinson

By Ric Serritella
Feb 18, 2022
Los Angeles Chargers Mock Draft
Mocks

NFL Draft: Los Angeles Chargers 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

By Robert Gregson
Feb 18, 2022
USATSI_16674054
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Corey Sutton, Wide Receiver, Appalachian State

By The NFL Draft Bible
Feb 17, 2022
Member Exclusive