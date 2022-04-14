USFL Player Rankings: Defensive Ends
There are several defensive tackle prospects who have a real opportunity to find their way back to the NFL.
A special teams dynamo who can play up and down the defensive line, Shareef Miller (Temple) will pair with Davin Bellamy (Georgia), a veteran of six NFL teams, to provide the New Orleans Breakers with one of the strongest defensive line units in the USFL. A member of the 2021 NFL Draft Class, Carlo Kemp (Michigan), is another down lineman who offers position flexibility.
In addition, scouts will want to monitor the progress of raw, upside players such as Chauncy Haney, (North Greenville) who offers rare athleticism/bend and Nasir Player (East Tennessee State), an untapped talent with formidable size.
1. Shareef Miller, New Orleans Breakers
2. Davin Bellamy, New Orleans Breakers
3. Carlo Kemp, Pittsburgh Maulers
4. Aaron Adeoye, Birmingham Stallions
5. Freedom Akinmoladun, Philadelphia Stars
6. Ahmad Gooden, Houston Gamblers
7. Anree Saint-Amour, New Orleans Breakers
8. Chris Odom, Houston Gamblers
9. Chauncy Haney, Birmingham Stallions
10. Cavon Walker, Michigan Panthers
11. Nasir Player, Pittsburgh Maulers
12. Carroll Phillips, Philadelphia Stars
13. Tyshun Render, New Jersey Generals
14. James Folston Jr., New Orleans Breakers
15. Kolin Hill, New Jersey Generals
16. Deyon Sizer, New Jersey Generals
17. Jonathan Newsome, Birmingham Stallions
18. Gus Cumberlander, Philadelphia Stars
19. Chase DeMoor, Michigan Panthers
20. Adam Rodriguez, Philadelphia Stars
21. Adewale Adeoye, Michigan Panthers
22. Bryson Young, New Jersey Generals
23. Mekhi Brown, Tampa Bay Bandits
24. Malik Harris, Houston Gamblers
25. Eric Assoua, Pittsburgh Maulers
26. Michael Scott, Tampa Bay Bandits
27. DreQuan Brown, Houston Gamblers
28. Seth Thomas, Birmingham Stallions
29. Dondrea Tillman, Birmingham Stallions
30. Zac Daew, Tampa Bay Bandits
*About The Author: NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella travels the continent year-round in search of the best available football prospects in the world. For the past two decades, he has provided NFL teams and various pro leagues with independent scouting analysis. The New Jersey native also serves as an advanced scout for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and HUB Football.