USFL Player Rankings: Defensive Ends

NFL Draft Bible presents initial player rankings for the USFL ‘reboot’ season scheduled to kick off on Saturday, April 16th.

There are several defensive tackle prospects who have a real opportunity to find their way back to the NFL.

A special teams dynamo who can play up and down the defensive line, Shareef Miller (Temple) will pair with Davin Bellamy (Georgia), a veteran of six NFL teams, to provide the New Orleans Breakers with one of the strongest defensive line units in the USFL. A member of the 2021 NFL Draft Class, Carlo Kemp (Michigan), is another down lineman who offers position flexibility.

In addition, scouts will want to monitor the progress of raw, upside players such as Chauncy Haney, (North Greenville) who offers rare athleticism/bend and Nasir Player (East Tennessee State), an untapped talent with formidable size.

1. Shareef Miller, New Orleans Breakers

2. Davin Bellamy, New Orleans Breakers

3. Carlo Kemp, Pittsburgh Maulers

4. Aaron Adeoye, Birmingham Stallions

5. Freedom Akinmoladun, Philadelphia Stars

6. Ahmad Gooden, Houston Gamblers

7. Anree Saint-Amour, New Orleans Breakers

8. Chris Odom, Houston Gamblers

9. Chauncy Haney, Birmingham Stallions

10. Cavon Walker, Michigan Panthers

11. Nasir Player, Pittsburgh Maulers

12. Carroll Phillips, Philadelphia Stars

13. Tyshun Render, New Jersey Generals

14. James Folston Jr., New Orleans Breakers

15. Kolin Hill, New Jersey Generals

16. Deyon Sizer, New Jersey Generals

17. Jonathan Newsome, Birmingham Stallions

18. Gus Cumberlander, Philadelphia Stars

19. Chase DeMoor, Michigan Panthers

20. Adam Rodriguez, Philadelphia Stars

21. Adewale Adeoye, Michigan Panthers

22. Bryson Young, New Jersey Generals

23. Mekhi Brown, Tampa Bay Bandits

24. Malik Harris, Houston Gamblers

25. Eric Assoua, Pittsburgh Maulers

26. Michael Scott, Tampa Bay Bandits

27. DreQuan Brown, Houston Gamblers

28. Seth Thomas, Birmingham Stallions

29. Dondrea Tillman, Birmingham Stallions

30. Zac Daew, Tampa Bay Bandits

