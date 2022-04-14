USFL Player Rankings: Defensive Tackles

NFL Draft Bible counts you down to USFL kickoff on Saturday, April 16th with exclusive player ratings! Celebrating two decades of independent scouting 2002 – 2022.

One of the deepest USFL positions in terms of pro potential across the league is at defensive tackle, as the entire top ten of our list features players with NFL experience. While players such as John Atkins (Georgia) and Daylon Mack (Texas A&M) bring big-name SEC pedigree, there are a handful of other developing prospects that NFL scouts should be monitoring.

Some of those players have worked extensively at HUB Football and have shown vast improvement. Keep an eye on Olive Sagapolu (Wisconsin), who was with the Atlanta Falcons briefly last season, Josh Avery (Southern Missouri State), who has trimmed down nearly 50 pounds and Boogie Roberts (San Jose State), who flashed excellent get-off during his most recent workout. We will continue to update our rankings throughout the USFL season.

1. Daylon Mack, Tampa Bay Bandits

2. John Atkins, Tampa Bay Bandits

3. Ethan Westbrooks, Pittsburgh Maulers

4. JaQuan Bailey, Michigan Panthers

5. Olive Sagapolu, Pittsburgh Maulers

6. Walter Palmore, Michigan Panthers

7. Josh Avery, Houston Gamblers

8. Destiny Vaeao, New Jersey Generals

9. Boogie Roberts, Pittsburgh Maulers

10. Dominique Davis, Houston Gamblers

11. Toby Johnson, New Jersey Generals

12. Darrius Moragne, Pittsburgh Maulers

13. Tomasi Laulile, Houston Gamblers

14. Chris Okoye, Houston Gamblers

15. Reggie Howard, Tampa Bay Bandits

16. Shakir Soto, Houston Gamblers

17. TJ Carter, Michigan Panthers

18. Kyshonn Tyson, Michigan Panthers

19. Chris Nelson, Philadelphia Stars

20. Jerome Johnson, Philadelphia Stars

21. Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Pittsburgh Maulers

22. Willie Yarbary, Birmingham Stallions

23. Mike Barnett, Philadelphia Stars

24. Connor Christian, Houston Gamblers

25. Kalani Vakameilalo, New Jersey Generals

26. Cory Thomas, Houston Gamblers

27. Austrian Robinson, Tampa Bay Bandits

28. Jordan Thompson, Birmingham Stallions

29. Kamilo Tongamoa, Houston Gamblers

*About The Author: NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella travels the continent year-round in search of the best available football prospects in the world. For the past two decades, he has provided NFL teams and various pro leagues with independent scouting analysis. The New Jersey native also serves as an advanced scout for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and HUB Football.

