USFL Player Rankings: Offensive Tackles
What team around the NFL couldn’t use an upgrade along the offensive line in some capacity? In fact, it’s surprising to see many of the young, developmental offensive tackle prospects who were still available for the USFL.
Some of the top-level players include Ryan Pope (San Diego State), who recently turned in an impressive HUB Football workout and Corbin Kaufusi (BYU), who has played for three different NFL franchises in as many seasons. Former Auburn five-star recruit Calvin Ashley, who finished his collegiate career at Florida A&M, is worth monitoring but has been limited in camp thus far due to a knee injury.
1. Ryan Pope, Birmingham Stallions
2. Corbin Kaufusi, Tampa Bay Bandits
3. Juwann Bushell-Beatty, Tampa Bay Bandits
4. Garrett McGhin, New Jersey Generals
5. Cordel Iwuagwu, Michigan Panthers
6. Jarron Jones, Tampa Bay Bandits
7. Brandon Hitner, Houston Gamblers
8. Darius Harper, Birmingham Stallions
9. Calvin Ashley, New Jersey Generals
10. Justice Powers, Birmingham Stallions
11. O'Shea Dugas, Birmingham Stallions
12. Terry Poole, New Jersey Generals
13. Teton Saltes, Michigan Panthers
14. Marquis Lucas, New Orleans Breakers
15. Gunnar Vogel, Philadelphia Stars
16. Syrus Tuitele, Michigan Panthers
17. Avery Gennesy, Houston Gamblers
18. Joshua Dunlop, Michigan Panthers
19. Jake Burton, Philadelphia Stars
20. Clay Legault, Philadelphia Stars
21. Justin Evans, Pittsburgh Maulers
22. Chidi Okeke, Pittsburgh Maulers
23. Matthew Snow, Birmingham Stallions
24. Keith Williams, Michigan Panthers
25. John Yarbough, Houston Gamblers
26. Matthew Burrell Jr., Tampa Bay Bandits
27. Paul Adams, New Orleans Breakers
28. Charles Baldwin, Pittsburgh Maulers
29. Kai Absheer, New Orleans Breakers
30. Jalen Booth, Tampa Bay Bandits
31. Fred Lauina, Tampa Bay Bandits
32. Blake Alan Camper, Philadelphia Stars
*About The Author: NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella travels the continent year-round in search of the best available football prospects in the world. For the past two decades, he has provided NFL teams and various pro leagues with independent scouting analysis. The New Jersey native also serves as an advanced scout for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and HUB Football.