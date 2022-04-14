USFL Player Rankings: Offensive Tackles

Exclusive USFL scouting rankings only at NFL Draft Bible, bringing you the names you need to know first since 2002, it’s what we do!

What team around the NFL couldn’t use an upgrade along the offensive line in some capacity? In fact, it’s surprising to see many of the young, developmental offensive tackle prospects who were still available for the USFL.

Some of the top-level players include Ryan Pope (San Diego State), who recently turned in an impressive HUB Football workout and Corbin Kaufusi (BYU), who has played for three different NFL franchises in as many seasons. Former Auburn five-star recruit Calvin Ashley, who finished his collegiate career at Florida A&M, is worth monitoring but has been limited in camp thus far due to a knee injury.

1. Ryan Pope, Birmingham Stallions

2. Corbin Kaufusi, Tampa Bay Bandits

3. Juwann Bushell-Beatty, Tampa Bay Bandits

4. Garrett McGhin, New Jersey Generals

5. Cordel Iwuagwu, Michigan Panthers

6. Jarron Jones, Tampa Bay Bandits

7. Brandon Hitner, Houston Gamblers

8. Darius Harper, Birmingham Stallions

9. Calvin Ashley, New Jersey Generals

10. Justice Powers, Birmingham Stallions

11. O'Shea Dugas, Birmingham Stallions

12. Terry Poole, New Jersey Generals

13. Teton Saltes, Michigan Panthers

14. Marquis Lucas, New Orleans Breakers

15. Gunnar Vogel, Philadelphia Stars

16. Syrus Tuitele, Michigan Panthers

17. Avery Gennesy, Houston Gamblers

18. Joshua Dunlop, Michigan Panthers

19. Jake Burton, Philadelphia Stars

20. Clay Legault, Philadelphia Stars

21. Justin Evans, Pittsburgh Maulers

22. Chidi Okeke, Pittsburgh Maulers

23. Matthew Snow, Birmingham Stallions

24. Keith Williams, Michigan Panthers

25. John Yarbough, Houston Gamblers

26. Matthew Burrell Jr., Tampa Bay Bandits

27. Paul Adams, New Orleans Breakers

28. Charles Baldwin, Pittsburgh Maulers

29. Kai Absheer, New Orleans Breakers

30. Jalen Booth, Tampa Bay Bandits

31. Fred Lauina, Tampa Bay Bandits

32. Blake Alan Camper, Philadelphia Stars

*About The Author: NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella travels the continent year-round in search of the best available football prospects in the world. For the past two decades, he has provided NFL teams and various pro leagues with independent scouting analysis. The New Jersey native also serves as an advanced scout for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and HUB Football.

