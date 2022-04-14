USFL Player Rankings: Outside Linebackers

The ever-evolving linebacker position at the NFL level features smaller, faster pursuit artists, as opposed to the more traditional, bigger backers of yester-year. One of the great benefits of developmental leagues is the ability to play numerous schemes and highlight specific skill-sets of various players who can showcase all of those traits.

The USFL has plucked some intriguing prospects off the street who could take advantage of the exposure against some quality competition. A veteran of 30 games played (five starts) during his three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Donald Payne (Stetson) owns 76 career tackles but has not appeared in an NFL game since 2019. A former sixth round pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2018, Azeem Victor (Washington) is attempting to prove that he still belongs after stints in the AAF and CFL.

While he was unable to stick during his time with the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers, Kyahva Tezino (San Diego State) possesses favorable characteristic and plays with reckless abandon. Another player to keep an eye on is Emmanuel Beal (Oklahoma), who looked very crisp in recent workouts at HUB Football.

1. Kyahva Tezino, Pittsburgh Maulers

2. Donald Payne, Houston Gamblers

3. Azeem Victor, Houston Gamblers

4. Te'von Coney, Philadelphia Stars

5. Emmanuel Beal, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Tyson Graham Jr., Pittsburgh Maulers

7. DeMarquis Gates, Birmingham Stallions

8. Frank Ginda, Michigan Panthers

9. Travis Feeney, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Angelo Garbutt, New Jersey Generals

11. Greg Reaves, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12. Vontae Diggs, New Orleans Breakers

13. Lorenzo Burns, Birmingham Stallions

14. D'Juan Hines, New Jersey Generals

15. Terry Myrick, Michigan Panthers

16. Malcolm Howard, Pittsburgh Maulers

17. Brody Buck, Birmingham Stallions

18. Jordan Moore, Philadelphia Stars

19. Dale Warren, Pittsburgh Maulers

20. Drew Lewis, Houston Gamblers

21. Nigal Chavis, New Orleans Breakers

