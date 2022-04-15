USFL Player Rankings: Safeties

We are quickly approaching the ‘reboot’ of USFL, set to kick off on Saturday, April 16th! Here’s a look at the safety rankings.

If the cornerbacks were the deepest position group in terms of NFL talent around the USFL, then the safeties stand to be the most intriguing blend of pro prospects.

The most recognizable name to fans would be former Oakland Raiders second round pick (2017) Obi Melifonwu (UConn), who has played for four NFL teams, most recently with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.

Unfortunately, sometimes student-athletes receive bad advice. A developmental league such as the USFL is a godsend to such players as Paris Ford (Pittsburgh) and Aashari Crosswell (Arizona State), both of whom left college early to declare for the NFL Draft. Now, they find themselves trying to salvage their professional career. One of the odds-on favorites to be the most exciting player in the reboot league is Anthony Cioffi (Rutgers), who also might be the fastest!

1. Paris Ford, New Jersey Generals

2. Dravon Askew-Henry, New Jersey Generals

3. Obi Melifonwu, Tampa Bay Bandits

4. Aashari Crosswell, New Orleans Breakers

5. Anthony Cioffi, Tampa Bay Bandits

6. Evan Worthington, Philadelphia Stars

7. Shalom Luani, New Jersey Generals

8. Christian McFarland, Birmingham Stallions

9. Orion Stewart, Michigan Panthers

10. Nate Holley, Birmingham Stallions

11. LaDarius Wiley, Philadelphia Stars

12. Tyree Robinson, Birmingham Stallions

13. Bryce Torneden, Pittsburgh Maulers

14. Ahmad Dixon, Philadelphia Stars

15. Cody Brown, Philadelphia Stars

16. Sean Williams, Michigan Panthers

17. Arnold Tarpley III, Pittsburgh Maulers

18. JoJo Tillery, Birmingham Stallions

19. Kieron Williams, Michigan Panthers

20. Manny Bunch, Houston Gamblers

21. Jarey Elder, New Orleans Breakers

22. Stephen Griffin, Tampa Bay Bandits

23. Malcolm Elmore, Pittsburgh Maulers

24. Antonio Reed, Tampa Bay Bandits

25. Warren Saba, Michigan Panthers

26. Dartez Jacobs, New Orleans Breakers

27. Andrew Soroh, Houston Gamblers

