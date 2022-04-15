USFL Player Rankings: Safeties
If the cornerbacks were the deepest position group in terms of NFL talent around the USFL, then the safeties stand to be the most intriguing blend of pro prospects.
The most recognizable name to fans would be former Oakland Raiders second round pick (2017) Obi Melifonwu (UConn), who has played for four NFL teams, most recently with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.
Unfortunately, sometimes student-athletes receive bad advice. A developmental league such as the USFL is a godsend to such players as Paris Ford (Pittsburgh) and Aashari Crosswell (Arizona State), both of whom left college early to declare for the NFL Draft. Now, they find themselves trying to salvage their professional career. One of the odds-on favorites to be the most exciting player in the reboot league is Anthony Cioffi (Rutgers), who also might be the fastest!
1. Paris Ford, New Jersey Generals
2. Dravon Askew-Henry, New Jersey Generals
3. Obi Melifonwu, Tampa Bay Bandits
4. Aashari Crosswell, New Orleans Breakers
5. Anthony Cioffi, Tampa Bay Bandits
6. Evan Worthington, Philadelphia Stars
7. Shalom Luani, New Jersey Generals
8. Christian McFarland, Birmingham Stallions
9. Orion Stewart, Michigan Panthers
10. Nate Holley, Birmingham Stallions
11. LaDarius Wiley, Philadelphia Stars
12. Tyree Robinson, Birmingham Stallions
13. Bryce Torneden, Pittsburgh Maulers
14. Ahmad Dixon, Philadelphia Stars
15. Cody Brown, Philadelphia Stars
16. Sean Williams, Michigan Panthers
17. Arnold Tarpley III, Pittsburgh Maulers
18. JoJo Tillery, Birmingham Stallions
19. Kieron Williams, Michigan Panthers
20. Manny Bunch, Houston Gamblers
21. Jarey Elder, New Orleans Breakers
22. Stephen Griffin, Tampa Bay Bandits
23. Malcolm Elmore, Pittsburgh Maulers
24. Antonio Reed, Tampa Bay Bandits
25. Warren Saba, Michigan Panthers
26. Dartez Jacobs, New Orleans Breakers
27. Andrew Soroh, Houston Gamblers
