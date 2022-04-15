Skip to main content
USFL Player Rankings: Special Teams

Our final positional rankings before the USFL ‘reboot’ season kicks off on April 16th features the specialists!

We hope you are enjoying our exclusive USFL scouting rankings. We will continue to update them throughout the season, so be sure to check back and bookmark our USFL homepage for the latest news updates.

The special teams units include a couple of notable names amongst the scouting community, including Max Duffy (Kentucky), who was considered one of the top punter prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft and Mitchell Fraboni (Arizona State), who was immediately signed by the Houston Texans last season after a HUB Football workout and might be the best long snapper currently not in the NFL.

The NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first, since 2002, it’s what we DO.

Kickers

1. Nick Rose, New Jersey Generals

2. Ramiz Ahmed, Pittsburgh Maulers

3. Matt Mengal, Philadelphia Stars

4. Nick Vogel, Houston Gamblers

5. Brandon Aubrey, Birmingham Stallions

6. Austin MacGinnis, New Orleans Breakers

Punters

1. Max Duffy, Pittsburgh Maulers

2. Michael Carrizosa, Michigan Panthers

3. Matt White, New Orleans Breakers

4. Andrew Galitz, Houston Gamblers

5. Colby Wadman, Birmingham Stallions

6. Brock Miller, New Jersey Generals

Long Snappers

1. Mitchell Fraboni, Pittsburgh Maulers

2. Ryan Langan, Birmingham Stallions

3. Ryan DiSalvo, Tampa Bay Bandits

4. Shane Griffin, Michigan Panthers

5. Turner Bernard, New Orleans Breakers

6. Tucker Addington, Houston Gamblers

7. Scott Flanick, New Jersey Generals

8. Ryan Navarro, Philadelphia Stars

9. Tyler Rausa Tampa Bay Bandits

10. Brandon Wright, Tampa Bay Bandits

*About The Author: NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella travels the continent year-round in search of the best available football prospects in the world. For the past two decades, he has provided NFL teams and various pro leagues with independent scouting analysis. The New Jersey native also serves as an advanced scout for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and HUB Football.

