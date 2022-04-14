Skip to main content
USFL Player Rankings: Tight Ends

The initial big board for the 2022 USFL has officially arrived! Only at NFL Draft Bible, celebrating two decades of independent scouting (2002 – 2022).

Our USFL scouting preview rolls along, as we count you down to the season kick off this Saturday, April 16th. The league acquired a deep talent pool of tight end prospects, many of whom possess previous NFL experience.

Some of the more notable players included mammoth tight end Connor Davis (Stony Brook), who spent parts of the 2021 season with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, after stints in the AAF and XFL. Another name familiar to alternate football fans would be journeyman Nick Truesdell, who also enjoyed a tour of duty in the AAF/XFL between pit-stops at the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets. One player who continues to pursue his NFL dream is former Arkansas tight end CJ O’Grady, who latched on with the Cincinnati Bengals last season after a workout at HUB Football CAMP. All three of these young men own NFL traits.

Every organization is always keeping a looking for the next big-play receiving threat at the tight end position and the USFL has a handful of developmental candidates in that department too. Former Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surrat who spent the 2021 season on the Detroit Lions practice squad, is attempting the position change, while Cary Angeline (North Carolina State) has flashed potential during his time in college and the pros.

We will continue to update our USFL player rankings throughout the season, so be sure to bookmark our USFL homepage!

1. Connor Davis, Michigan Panthers

2. Nick Truesdell, New Jersey Generals

3. Cheyenne O'Grady, Tampa Bay Bandits

4. Cary Angeline, Birmingham Stallions

5. Sal Cannella, New Orleans Breakers

6. Sage Surratt, Birmingham Stallions

7. Artayvious Lynn, Philadelphia Stars

8. Braedon Bowman, New Jersey Generals

9. De’Quan Hampton, Tampa Bay Bandits

10. La’Michael Pettway, Michigan Panthers

11. Pro Wells, Philadelphia Stars

12. Marcus Baugh, Michigan Panthers

13. Woody Brandom, New Jersey Generals

14. Joseph Magnifico, Michigan Panthers

15. Matt Seybert, Pittsburgh Maulers

16. Brandon Barnes, Houston Gamblers

17. Bug Howard, Philadelphia Stars

18. EJ Bibbs, New Orleans Breakers

19. Justin Johnson, New Orleans Breakers

20. Julian Allen, Houston Gamblers

21. Hunter Thedford, Pittsburgh Maulers

*About The Author: NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella travels the continent year-round in search of the best available football prospects in the world. For the past two decades, he has provided NFL teams and various pro leagues with independent scouting analysis. The New Jersey native also serves as an advanced scout for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and HUB Football.

USFL-WR-Rankings-JF3
