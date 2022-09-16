Skip to main content
[WATCH] Friday 9/16/22 Show: The Football Playbook

[WATCH] Friday 9/16/22 Show: The Football Playbook

Tune-in for the NEW football talk show experience.

The brand new 'The Football Playbook' is live today on JAKIB Sports with host Ric Serritella and special guests to cover everything going on in the world of sports. REAL football talk Monday to Friday, 10 am to Noon eastern time. Watch live HERE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Florida State iDL Jared Verse
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jared Verse, Defensive Lineman, Florida State Seminoles

By The NFL Draft Bible
Alabama-Birmingham RB DeWayne McBride
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: DeWayne McBride, Running Back, Alabama-Birmingham Blazers

By The NFL Draft Bible
2nd CoverArt PNG
Latest News

[WATCH] Thursday 9/15/22 Show: The Football Playbook

By The NFL Draft Bible
UCLA iOL Jon Gaines II
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jon Gaines II, Offensive Lineman, UCLA Bruins

By The NFL Draft Bible
Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Hank Bachmeier, Quarterback, Boise State Broncos

By The NFL Draft Bible
Kyler Murray
NFL

Opening Day Quarterback Depth Charts

By Howard Balzer
Illinois RB Chase Brown
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Chase Brown, Running Back, Illinois Fighting Illini

By The NFL Draft Bible
Louisiana TE Johnny Lumpkin
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Johnny Lumpkin, Tight End, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

By The NFL Draft Bible