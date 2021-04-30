[WATCH] FULL day two tracker of the 2021 NFL Draft live coverage

Day one of the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books. Now, it's time to move on to rounds two and three. With a wild first day of the draft, fans can expect the same, as many teams will be looking to trade up to get the value picks that fell out of the first round. Many teams have filled needs where they needed to, and are ready to take the best player available. With a ton of talent still left on the board, the second day of the 2021 NFL Draft should be a fun one.

Stay tuned for our live coverage throughout the entire day of the NFL Draft.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.