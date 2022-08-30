[WATCH] Tuesday 8/30/22 Show: The Football Playbook
Tune-in for the NEW football talk show experience.
The brand new 'The Football Playbook' is live today on JAKIB Media with special guests to cover everything going on in the world of sports. REAL football talk Monday to Friday, 10 am to Noon Western time. Watch live HERE!
Today's Lineup:
- Ed Kracz, Eagles Today (SI)
- Chad Reuter, NFL.com
- Eugene Chung, Former Eagles OL & Current HUB Football Coach
- DeAndre Torrey, Former Eagles RB
