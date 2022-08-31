Skip to main content
[WATCH] Tuesday 8/31/22 Show: The Football Playbook

[WATCH] Tuesday 8/31/22 Show: The Football Playbook

Tune-in for the NEW football talk show experience.

The brand new 'The Football Playbook' is live today on JAKIB Sports with host, Ric Serritella and special guests to cover everything going on in the world of sports. REAL football talk Monday to Friday, 10 am to Noon Western time. Watch live HERE!

Today's Lineup:

  • Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire
  • Linebacker Ali Fayad
  • Kayla Santiago of Delmarva Sports
  • Dr. Lynn Lashbrook of Sports Management World Wide
  • Seattle Seahawks Coach Amanda Ruller

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

EJ Perry, Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL

Four FCS Rookies Make Final Roster Push during NFL Preseason Week 3

By Ralph Ventre
2nd CoverArt PNG
Latest News

[WATCH] Tuesday 8/30/22 Show: The Football Playbook

By The NFL Draft Bible
1283420656.0
NFL Draft

Top Penn State Prospects to Watch in 2023 NFL Draft

By Jack Borowsky
Gardner Jets 2
NFL

NFL Rookie Storylines: 2022 Preseason All-Rookie Team

By Robert Gregson
2nd CoverArt PNG
Latest News

Monday: The Football Playbook With Ric Serritella

By The NFL Draft Bible
all access football
Latest News

New Show ‘The Football Playbook’ With Ric Launches Monday!

By The NFL Draft Bible
Charlotte WR Grant DuBose
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft Stock Watch: Week in Review

By Bobby Greco
kentucky
Mocks

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks Headline the Top Five

By Jack Borowsky