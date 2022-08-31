[WATCH] Tuesday 8/31/22 Show: The Football Playbook

The brand new 'The Football Playbook' is live today on JAKIB Sports with host, Ric Serritella and special guests to cover everything going on in the world of sports. REAL football talk Monday to Friday, 10 am to Noon Western time. Watch live HERE!

Today's Lineup:

Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire

Linebacker Ali Fayad

Kayla Santiago of Delmarva Sports

Dr. Lynn Lashbrook of Sports Management World Wide

Seattle Seahawks Coach Amanda Ruller

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT