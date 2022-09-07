Skip to main content
[WATCH] Tuesday 9/7/22 Show: The Football Playbook

[WATCH] Tuesday 9/7/22 Show: The Football Playbook

Tune-in for the NEW football talk show experience.

The brand new 'The Football Playbook' is live today on JAKIB Sports with host, Ric Serritella and special guests to cover everything going on in the world of sports. REAL football talk Monday to Friday, 10 am to Noon Western time. Watch live HERE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Khalil Shakir Bills 2
NFL

NFL Rookie Storylines: Highlighting Potential Under-the-Radar Performers

By Robert Gregson
2nd CoverArt PNG
Latest News

[WATCH] Monday 9/6/22 Show: The Football Playbook

By The NFL Draft Bible
joey-porter-jr-psu
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Week 1 Stock Report

By Bobby Greco
jonah mallberg 10
Scouting Reports

College Football Recruiting: WR/S Jonah Mallberg, Big Lake, Minnesota

By The NFL Draft Bible
Kedon Slovis Pittsburgh Panthers
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Kedon Slovis Solid in Pitt Debut

By Bo Marchionte
2nd CoverArt PNG
Latest News

[WATCH] Friday 9/2/22 Show: The Football Playbook

By The NFL Draft Bible
2nd CoverArt PNG
Latest News

[WATCH] Thursday 9/1/22 Show: The Football Playbook

By The NFL Draft Bible
10-14-Trice
NFL Draft

Top Purdue Prospects to Watch in 2023 NFL Draft

By Jack Borowsky