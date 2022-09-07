Skip to main content
[WATCH] Wednesday 9/7/22 Show: The Football Playbook

[WATCH] Wednesday 9/7/22 Show: The Football Playbook

Tune-in for the NEW football talk show experience.

The brand new 'The Football Playbook' is live today on JAKIB Sports with host Ric Serritella and special guests to cover everything going on in the world of sports. REAL football talk Monday to Friday, 10 am to Noon eastern time. Watch live HERE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Arizona WR Jacob Cowing
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jacob Cowing, Wide Receiver, Arizona Wildcats

By The NFL Draft Bible
Clemson EDGE Xavier Thomas
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson Tigers

By The NFL Draft Bible
Alabama OT Tyler Steen
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Steen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama Crimson Tide

By The NFL Draft Bible
Khalil Shakir Bills 2
NFL

NFL Rookie Storylines: Highlighting Potential Under-the-Radar Performers

By Robert Gregson
2nd CoverArt PNG
Latest News

[WATCH] Monday 9/6/22 Show: The Football Playbook

By The NFL Draft Bible
joey-porter-jr-psu
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Week 1 Stock Report

By Bobby Greco
jonah mallberg 10
Scouting Reports

College Football Recruiting: WR/S Jonah Mallberg, Big Lake, Minnesota

By The NFL Draft Bible
Kedon Slovis Pittsburgh Panthers
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Kedon Slovis Solid in Pitt Debut

By Bo Marchionte